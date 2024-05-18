Demon Slayer Season 4: Hashira Training Arc Complete Release Schedule; Streaming Details & More

Kimetsu no Yaiba has been winning hearts ever since Demon Slayer was premiered in 2019. Based on the Japanese manga series, three seasons of the anime have been released so far including Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, Mugen Train Arc (season 2 Part 1) & Entertainment District Arc (season 2 Part 2) and Swordsmith Village Arc.

While all of the the three seasons have won immense love from the audience across the world, the makers have finally come up with the fourth season of Demon Slayer. Titled as Hashira Training Arc, the new season was released recently on 12 May and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics.

As the first episode of the series has already premiered, here are the complete release schedule for the upcoming episodes.

Demon Slayer Season 4: Hashira Training Arc release schedule and where to stream

The first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4: Hashira Training Arc released on May 12, 2024. The upcoming new episodes of the anime series will premiere weekly on Sundays moving forward.

The first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4: Hashira Training Arc released on May 12, 2024. The upcoming new episodes of the anime series will premiere weekly on Sundays moving forward.

Demon Slayer Season 4: Hashira Training Arc will be the shortest season yet as it will only cover 9 chapters from the manga. The speculated episode count of Demon Slayer Season 4 is about 8 episodes.

Following are release dates of the upcoming episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4: Hashira Training Arc;

Episode 1 (Released) - May 12, 2024

Episode 2 - May 19, 2024

Episode 3 - May 26, 2024

Episode 4 - June 2, 2024

Episode 5 - June 9, 2024

Episode 6 - June 16, 2024

Episode 7 - June 23, 2024

Episode 8 - June 30, 2024

For Japanese fans, the newest edition of Demon Slayer will air on local networks. Meanwhile, international fans can catch the series on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The original Japanese and English voice actors are returning for Demon Slayer Season 4 as well. Natsuki Hanae and Zach Aguilar play Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitô, and Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, and more brilliant voice actors bring the characters to life.

Which manga chapters is Demon Slayer Season 4 adapting?

Demon Slayer season 4 will follow on from the end of the Swordsmith Village arc which are chapters 98-127 of the manga, by adapting the Hashira Training arc which are chapters 128-136. That’s the latter half of Volume 15 and the first three chapters in Volume 16.

The book synopsis reads, "Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira – a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps – is intense and demanding, and earning Himejima’s approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won’t give up!"

In this season, Tanjiro can be expected to harness more of his powers with the help of various Hashira. The Stone Hashira, Water Hashira, Insect Hashira, Wind Hashira, and Snake Hashira have already been confirmed for the Hashira Training arc, with the 'o the Hashira Training outlining the group's plans to train the Demon Slayer Corps with a series of well-honed regimens that cater to each Hashira's style.

Season 4 might also revolve around the emergence of Nezuko’s new powers, namely that she can ‘conquer the sun’ and exist as a demon in the daylight. Series antagonist Muzan Kibutsuji, as shown in the Swordsmith Village finale, is aware of those developments and will be hot on her tail.

This season also appears to be the last step before the very final anime storyline, dubbed the Final Battle/Infinity Castle arc.

Demon Slayer Season 4: episode 1 recap

In the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 4: Hashira Training Arc, we saws the Wind and Serpent Hashiras on a rescue mission, which suddenly transformed into a curious piece of intel as they stumble upon the entrance to the Infinity Castle. Unfortunately for them, it slams shut before they can get in.

Elsewhere, Tanjiro is recovering from his exploits in the Swordsmith Village, while Zenitsu and Inosuke both return to his side at Hashira's HQ. A dying Kagaya is replaced in a Hashira meeting by his wife, Amane. While there, she makes note of the odd markings that have started appearing on the demon slayers.

Amane believes Muzan will try and claim Nezuko for his own studies. To prepare, she instructs each Hashira to begin training the new generation of Demon Slayer corps, with the teachers creating their own bespoke sessions to fit their personalities and skillsets. However, the Water Hashira refuses to participate.

The extra-long Demon Slayer season 4 premiere episode ended with demon-doctor Tamayo being enlisted by the demon slayer corps for a new plan to take down Muzan Kibutsuji.

