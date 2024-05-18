Demon Slayer: How Does Corps Ranking Work? What Is Tanjiro's Current Rank? Find Out

The world of Demon Slayer is filled with different lores that people learn as they read the manga or watch the anime. One of these systems is the ranking system for the Demon Slayers which does not appear very often.

As Tanjiro and his friends joined the Demon Slayer Corps, they were introduced to the rules and regulations of the organization. The ranking system, although not extremely important, is quite interesting as is the mythology behind it.

How does the Demon Slayer Corps ranking system work?

The Demon Slayer Corps has a total of 11 ranks, all of which are named after the Heavenly/Celestial Stems. Here is how the ranking works:

Hashira Kinoe Kinoto Hinoe Hinoto Tsuchinoe Tsuchinoto Kanoe Kanoto Mizunoe Mizunoto

The lower 10 ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps starts at the bottom from Mizunoto, and as the slayers slowly practice, gain experience, and kill demons, they gain ranks until they reach Kinoe. The names of these 10 ranks originate from China’s Shang Dynasty as these were the names of the Celestial Stems as well as the names of the ten days of the week. However, the rank of Hashira or Pillar is a bit different. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The first time we see a Hashira in the series is when Tanjiro first meets Tomioka Giyuu, and we are immediately made aware of the extreme difference in skills between a normal person and a Hashira. But as the series slowly progresses, it becomes more and more evident that a Hashira’s strength is much beyond that of even a Kinoe. Even though all of these ranks have their own conditions, the only one that is discussed in the story is what a slayer needs to achieve to become a Hashira. It is said that to become a Hashira, a slayer has to at least become a Kinoe, and then has to kill 50 demons or one Upper Moon Demon.

The Hashira are truly the pillar of strength in the Demon Slayer Corps. They usually lead missions against strong demons, and can also request for money if they need it for their missions. The Hashira also only answer to the Ubuyashiki family, especially the family head Kagaya. In the series, we have met the Water Hashira Giyuu Tomioka, Insect Hashira Kocho Shinobu, Sound Hashira Tnegen Uzui, Flame Hashira Kyujuro Rengoku, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima.

What is Tanjiro’s rank in the Demon Slayer Corps?

Now to answer the question that a lot of people ask, what exactly is the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado’s rank in the Demon Slayer Corps? In season 2, episode 11 titled Tonight, we saw that Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, due to their exploits had already reached the rank of Kanoe. Above all three of these boys was Shinobu Kocho’s adoptive younger sister Kanao Tsuyuri, who was a Tsuchinoto. It was also revealed that Tsuyuri was a genius Tsuguko, an apprentice of a Hashira, who was set to surpass even her Hashira sister’s strength one day.

However, a long time has passed since then and Tanjiro and gang have faced more than their fair share of demons and even Upper Moons. At this point, we do not exactly know what Tanjiro’s rank is, but it does not matter anyway. The way he is improving, he will be almost as strong as the member of the Hashira by the time the upcoming Hashira Training Arc in Demon Slayer season 4 is over. With the final battle looming over the horizon, it does not matter what rank a Demon Slayer holds as they all have to fight against the force of evil that is Muzan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is The Curse Of The Demon Slayer Mark? Phenomenon From The Saga Explained