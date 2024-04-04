My Hero Academia Chapter 419 Spoilers Out: Everything You Need To Know

All for One’s vestige has reappeared and has swallowed up Shigaraki, leaving the fate of Deku’s rescue plan unknown. As fans have been desperate to know what happens next through any spoilers available, here’s everything we have on the upcoming My Hero Academia Chapter 419.

According to the My Hero Academia Chapter 419 spoilers online, the chapter will be titled Purpose and delves into the intricate manipulations All For One has orchestrated as he confronts both Izuku and Tomura in the imaginary world.

As an armless child, Izuku is confronted by All For One's disembodied presence. All For One accuses Izuku of stealing Yoichi, implying that his actions against Tomura inadvertently allowed All For One to surface. Meanwhile, in the imaginary world, Tomura disintegrates, confronted by All For One's revelation that Tomura never made his own choices; rather, he was controlled from the beginning.

All For One recounts his past failures to capture One For All and his strategic search for a mentally weak successor, ultimately leading to Tomura. He manipulated Tomura's father to conceive another child, Tomura, whom he groomed from birth, stripping him of his original Quirk and bestowing a modified version.

As Tomura disintegrates entirely, All For One claims victory, declaring Tomura dead and his vessel ruined. Izuku defiantly confronts All For One, vowing to stop his plans. However, Izuku suddenly loses both arms, a consequence of the psychic attacks.

Sero intervenes, engaging All For One while reassuring Izuku of their support. Ojiro and Sato join the fray, attacking All For One. As the battle intensifies, Aizawa arrives through a portal, acknowledging their late arrival.

Despite the setback, Izuku remains resolute, inspired by his determination to protect others. The chapter concludes with the promise of continued conflict against the looming threat of All For One's ambitions.

