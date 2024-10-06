My Hero Academia Season 7 Finale: Makers Share First Look; All We Know So Far

My Hero Academia season 7 is nearing its end, and fans have been given a first look at the grand finale of the series. The season began later this summer after a few special recap episodes. Once the new content started, the focus immediately shifted to the final war between the heroes and villains. With Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga ending earlier this year, the anime is now following a clear path toward the story’s conclusion.

Season 7 has been action-packed, showing intense battles between the heroes and the remaining members of the League of Villains. In recent episodes, major villains like Spinner, Dabi, and Himiko Toga have been defeated by the heroes. As the season enters its final episode, only a few villains remain, with All For One being the primary focus. The preview for the season finale teases a huge upcoming battle, with All For One becoming increasingly dangerous.

The season’s final episode, titled “Battle Without a Quirk,” will feature a significant moment for All Might. This marks his first battle since losing the One For All quirk back in season 3. With All For One growing stronger by rewinding his body to its physical peak, the battle will be a tough challenge for the former number one hero. All Might must find a way to hold off the powerful villain in an attempt to prevent him from taking over Shigaraki's body.

The episode promises a thrilling conclusion to the season, as All Might fights to keep All For One at bay. The outcome will set the stage for what could be the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia. Fans can expect season 7’s final episode to air on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Japan. It will also be available for streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

