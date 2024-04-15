National Anime Day: Origins, History, and All We Know About It

April 15th is considered to be the National Anime Day in Japan. Celebrated the first time in Japan in 1975, the day has been one of the most happy ones for the fans of anime. As Japan and the newly-found anime fans celebrate this day, here is a brief of how Anime Day came into existence.

National Anime Day: Origins

Japanese pop culture has always been dominated by anime more than the traditional cinema. Every passing year, it is an anime movie that turns out to be the highest-grosser of its time. Not only this but this industry also makes for a high percentage of the country's economy.

Thus, it is only natural for the culture to dedicate one day in honor of anime. The term 'anime' originates from the original Japanese term animēshon. This is then shortened to 'anime,' both meaning animation.

The Expansion of Anime Within Cultures

As of today, Anime Day is receiving a lot of wishes and celebratory messages from across the world. With the rise of social media and penetration of anime across the board starting with the pandemic.

Along with this, forums and discussion panels became more and more prevalent through the years. 2023 also brought Sony buying Crunchyroll. This brought the streaming platform to the global stage. Since then, the Crunchyroll Awards turned out to be the event that brought light to the anime industry and the talent behind it.

As the world continues to Japan's National Anime Day, the coming slate of releases brings some of the most interesting ventures to the screens. At last, all the latest updates from the world of anime will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

