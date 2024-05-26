New Ghost In The Shell Anime Adaptation Confirmed To Go In Production; Everything We Know So Far

Good news for all sci-fi anime lovers as a new Ghost in the Shell project is in the works. Based on Masamune Shirow’s eponymous manga series, Ghost in the Shell has previously had several animated and live-action movies as well as OVAs.

The new anime series, which will be produced by Science SARU, was announced with a teaser visual and promotional video. Some details of the upcoming anime were provided in the announcement although no cast or staff has been revealed so far.

Ghost in the Shell anime: Everything we know so far

The new Ghost in the Shell anime was announced on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the franchise by the anime staff on May 25, 2024. The teaser visual revealed that the anime is coming out in 2026 and is being produced by Science SARU.

As mentioned earlier, the original manga has been adapted into many different projects over the years including several films and TV series. The new promotional video for the upcoming anime, which was also released alongside the teaser included many iconic panels from the original Masamune Shirow manga. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

It also revealed that along with Science SARU, Kodansha, Production I.G, and Bandai Namco Filmroks will also be in charge of production. However, no cast and staff details were revealed.

Advertisement

What is The Ghost in the Shell about?

Masamune Shirow’s original Ghost in the Shell manga is one of the most iconic cyberpunk, sci-fi manga which inspired many other franchises. The original manga was published from 1989-1990 in Kodansha’s YOUNG MAGAZINE.

The story of the manga is based in mid-21st century Japan where technology has advanced to the point where a lot of people not only have prostheses but have also replaced their brains with machine parts. The whole society depends on machines and the line between humanity and technology has blurred. But this gives birth to dangerous cyber-criminals who are usually taken care of by the Public Security.

The leader of the Public Security Section 9 is Major Motoko Kusanagi, who is almost fully a cyborg, given that she has a full-body prosthesis to store her cyber brain. Kusanagi is in charge of tracking down a dangerous cyber hacking group known as Ghost Hackers who can hack into the prostheses interface and control people and bend them to their will.

ALSO READ: Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 5 New Trailer And Cast Unveiled; DEETS