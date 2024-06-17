Demon Slayer Season 4 to Conclude with Extended Final Episodes; All We Know So Far

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will end Season 4 with two more episodes with extended runtimes. The anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, adapted into the Hashira Training Arc, has seen Tanjiro Kamado training with the Hashira members before the final battles with Muzan Kibutsuji and his demon forces. The anime will end with eight episodes later this month, with the final episodes being longer than initially reported.

Demon Slayer season 4 will end with extended final episodes

Demon Slayer Season 4 will conclude with two more episodes, including the Hashira Training Arc, and the rest of the Spring 2024 anime. The final two episodes will have an extended runtime, with Episode 7 lasting 40 minutes, likely including commercial breaks in Japan, and Episode 8 ending with a 60-minute runtime. This may be a quicker ending than anticipated.

The final two episodes will also get a theatrical screening at the same time as the final episode broadcast on June 30 at TOHO Cinema Shinjuku. After the screening of episode 8, a special talk will be held starting around 12:20 AM on July 1 with some of the series' cast. The talk will also be streamed on Aniplex’s YouTube channel. Tickets go on sale through a lottery system for the screening and talk on June 24.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, despite having the least episodes, has about 10 episodes when including the season premiere and finale. Season 4's first six episodes, along with the first three seasons and the movie, are now available for streaming on Crunchyroll, while fans await the grand finale.

Crunchyroll tease what to expect from the anime on a whole as such,

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

Will there be a season 5 of Demon Slayer?

The fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is set to air, with the sixth and final episode, titled The Strongest of the Demon Slayer Corps, premiering on Crunchyroll on June 16. The show has been available on Crunchyroll since May 12, with no further seasons planned.

The synopsis for the current season states, “To the Hashira Training…the members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.”

The first instalment of the anime adaptation came in 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, which was followed by the 2020 feature film Mugen Train, which made over $450million at the box office and became the highest grossing Japanese film of all time.

Since then, we have seen the release of the Mugen Train Arc, Entertainment District Arc and the Swordsmith Village Arc, all of which are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Earlier this year, the first episode of the Hashira Training Arc was bundled together with the final episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc in the cinematic experience, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training.

The fourth season of the Demon Slayer saga, known as Hashira Training Arc, was the shortest yet anticipated. Fans anticipate a more substantial next wave of episodes, followed by the longest Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc, marking the end of the saga.

There has been no official announcement of season five just yet, but one may soon be forthcoming with the end of season four. It is predicted that the next wave of episodes will arrive in 2025.

