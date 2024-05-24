Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 5 New Trailer And Cast Unveiled; DEETS

HIDIVE has acquired the fifth season of the popular fantasy-action anime, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? The series, set to be one of the most explosive, will be simulcast in the Fall 2024 anime season. The series will be available in the U.S., Canada, and overseas markets like the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

HIDIVE has also released the first-ever English-subtitled DanMachi Season 5 trailer and new official artwork for the series to celebrate its 10th anniversary last year.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Release window and cast

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, the ongoing TV anime adaptation based on the fantasy light novel series, is returning to Japanese TV for a fifth season in fall 2024, and now new cast members and a new trailer (below) have been revealed for the series. The fifth season of the anime series was announced at an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the original light novels on November 4, 2023.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The new cast members include:

Ottar voiced by Ryokan Koyanagi

Allen Fromel voiced by Yashiro Taku

Hedin Selland voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki

Hogni Ragnar voiced by Yusuke Kobayashi

Alfrigg, Dvalinn, Berling and Grer voiced by Taichi Ichikawa

Horn voiced by Haruka Shiraishi

The President of HIDIVE John Ledford said, "We’re thrilled to announce that DanMachi—Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? returns to HIDIVE for its highly anticipated fifth season this fall. We are proud to have been part of the long history and success of this globally popular anime franchise—dating back to its launch in 2015. So, the debut of Season 5 will truly be a celebration—a pre-celebration of next year’s 10th anniversary of the anime in April. Now is the perfect time for fans, both new and old, to binge-watch DanMachi Seasons 1-4 before the premiere of Season 5!"

Advertisement

Since the second season, the anime series has been directed by Hideki Tachibana, with Shigeki Kimoto as character designer. Tachibana and original series author Fujino Omori are co-writing the screenplay, while J.C.STAFF remains the animation production company.

HIDIVE describes the synopsis of the fifth season as:

"Goddess Festival — A fruit festival that brings the labyrinth city of Orario to life. Goddesses symbolizing fertility are enshrined on the altar, and among them is the Goddess of Beauty. Bell Cranel, who has survived and returned to his daily life from the dead depths of the dungeon, is here and ready to enjoy the bustle of the Goddess Festival until he receives a letter from a girl at a small bar in a corner of Orario — “To Mr. Bell, please go on a date with just the two of us at the upcoming Goddess Festival. From Syr.” Syr’s single-minded determination will drive both Bell and the labyrinth city crazy. Meanwhile, the Einherjar, the warriors who claim to be the “strongest,” are now suddenly on the move…"

What is Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? about?

The story of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? follows the adventures of Bell Cranel, a 14-year-old rookie adventurer and sole member of the Hestia Familia. He looks up to Ais Wallenstein, a famous and powerful swordswoman of the Loki Familia, and vows to become as strong as her following a chance encounter where she saves his life from a powerful monster.

He ends up unknowingly developing a special ability known as Liaris Freese, granting him a rapid growth in strength as a result of his feelings. As Bell goes on adventures in his quest to become stronger, he ends up catching the attention of many others in the series, alongside the romantic affections of other girls, deities, and mortals alike, most notably Hestia herself.

Yen Press licensed the series in English and describes the plot as:

"Adventurer Bell Cranell’s life changed forever when he met the goddess Hestia, becoming the first member of her familia. Since then, he’s gone on many adventures, growing much stronger in the process. But when he steps foot into Orario’s pleasure quarter, where Ishtar Familia reigns supreme, he soon finds himself in way over his head… With enemies all around him, he’ll need the help of a beautiful, fox-eared courtesan if he’s to have any hope of making it back home!"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Best Anime Set Inside A Video Game World ft. Overlord, Log Horizon & More