One Piece Chapter 1106 Spoilers OUT; 'Always By Your Side' Plot EXPLAINED

The anticipation surrounding One Piece Chapter 1106 has reached a fever pitch with the release of the recent thrilling spoilers. Despite no official release yet to make the information from the spoilers canon, fans are already discussing and brainstorming about it like it is.

Titled Always Be On Your Side, the chapter promises unprecedented revelations and a captivating turn of events. As fans hunger for the official release that is said to have an intriguing plot centered around Vegapunk, Bonney, and the chaos on Egghead Island, here’s every spoiler we could find and what it could mean for the next chapter.

As per the spoilers out on Reddit, the chapter kicks off where the previous one stops, with Vegapunk continuing his monologue. Fears surrounding Bonney's safety as a pirate lead Vegapunk to implement a secret program in all Pacifistas which draws inspiration from the notorious Bartholomew Kuma. This program places Bonney at the highest authority level, surpassing even the revered Five Elders.

In a sweet twist, Vegapunk assures Bonney that her father will remain steadfast by her side even if the entire world were to turn against her. Vegapunk instructs Atlas to convey to Bonney her newfound control over the Pacifistas. Bonney's emotional plea for help trigger all the Pacifistas to turn against the Marines.

However, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn quickly realizes what Vegapunk's actions mean and retaliates by stabbing the scientist. Pandemonium ensues as Saturn orders Admiral Kizaru to eliminate everyone present. Sanji and Franky valiantly attempt to thwart Kizaru, resulting in a fierce confrontation. Yet, the battle takes a grim turn as both Franky and Sanji suffer from Kizaru's devastating attacks.

Amidst the turmoil, a game-changing moment transpires as Luffy intervenes in his Gear 5 form. A powerful Haki punch thrusts Kizaru away, a testament to Luffy's formidable strength. Luffy then transforms the ground into rubber, saving Bonney and others from the impending fall. Saturn gazes silently at Luffy as it happens.

Bonney finally realizes that Luffy's true identity is Nika, the Sun God, creating a rather emotionally charged scene as her hope is quickly renewed. Dr. Vegapunk, seemingly in disbelief himself, acknowledges the significance of Luffy's presence. The Ancient Robot stirs with Luffy's heartbeat, making for a thrill that will give the readers gooseflesh.

The narrative then shifts to the northeast coast of Egghead Island where a colossal ship approaches, leaving the Marines astounded. The ship belongs to the Giant Warrior Pirates, who obliterate the Marine battleships in an epic showdown. Dorry and Brogy lead the charge and declare their purpose—rescuing Straw Hat Luffy, whom they affectionately acknowledge as the Sun God.

The plot of One Piece Chapter 1106 not only deepens the mystery surrounding Luffy's identity but also sets the stage for an explosive confrontation with the Giant Warrior Pirates. As the stakes escalate, fans can expect the unexpected in the chapters to come.

