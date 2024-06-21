One Piece Chapter 1118 Spoilers OUT: Mars' Attack To Set Elbaf Ship Ablaze; Discover More Here

As fans wonder what will take place next, the Straw Hats continue their escape from Egghead Island following the end of Vegapunk’s message. The recently released One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers have revealed Mars’ attack on the Elbaf ship. For fans who wish to find out more about the chapter spoilers, here’s everything you need to know.

One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers released online, the chapter will be titled Be Free. The cover story continues with Yamato leaving the Flower Capital while enjoying a bento, marking the eighth Volume of his Golden Harvest Surrogate Pilgrimage.

The chapter spoilers then open where the previous one left off, with the Ancient Giant Robot sinking into the sea following Saint Topman Warcury's attack. As it descends into the depths, the robot thinks about Joy Boy, questioning his whereabouts.

The robot's final thoughts are interrupted by a snippet of Dr. Vegapunk's unfinished message. This comes from the Special Den Den Mushi inside the robot, though the broadcast then cuts off abruptly. The One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers then shift to various locations around the world reacting to the interruption of Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast.

In Arabasta, Kohza, and Toto, along with other citizens, speculate about the nature of the broadcast and whether Vegapunk was silenced by the World Government. Similarly, in Whisky Peak, Mr. 9 and Miss Monday discuss the situation with the townsfolk, expressing disbelief that the World Government would target such a significant figure.

Over in Dressrosa, Leo and Rebecca engage in a brief discussion, with Rebecca adamantly dismissing any notion that Luffy could be behind Vegapunk's predicament. Returning to Egghead Island, the One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers see Vegapunk York contact the Five Elders, informing them that two Vegapunks — Lilith and Atlas — are still alive.

She also tells them that ‘Punk Records’ will continue to grow despite Stella's death. The Five Elders decide that eliminating the remaining Vegapunks, except York, is now their top priority. Meanwhile, Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy reach the shore and jump onto the Elbaf ship, joining forces with Bonney, Sanji, and Franky.

The Marines recognize the giants' strength but remain determined to prevent their escape. Bonney uses her Devil Fruit powers to transform Vice Admirals Bluegrass and Doll, along with Bluegrass' Sea Beast Weapon, into little girls, easing the Elbaf ship's departure in the One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers. Bluegrass and Doll express frustration and helplessness at the predicament.

As the Elbaf ship sails away, Luffy greets Oimo and the nearly defeated Kashii. Sanji contacts Nami to confirm their successful departure, while Nami reports that they are also preparing to take off. However, there is no update on Zoro, Jinbe, and Nusjuro's situation in this chapter. While Luffy raids the ship's kitchen for food, Saint Marcus Mars launches an attack on the Elbaf ship.

A part of the ship’s deck catches fire despite the giants' defensive efforts. Mars' assault is then interrupted when Luffy appears in his Gear 5 form, causing the sea and the ship to tremble in the One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers. Luffy calls out to Bonney, encouraging her to harness her full potential.

Getting past her initial reluctance, Luffy's faith in her abilities inspires Bonney to transform into Nika, mirroring Luffy's Gear 5 appearance. This transformation includes white, curly hair, ring-like pupils, white clothes save for a colored sash, and a cloud-like scarf around her neck.

The One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers end in a dramatic double-page spread, where Bonney and Luffy appear side by side in their Nika forms, ready to face Mars. The surrounding Marines and giants are astounded by the sight of two Nika-like figures. Sensing this powerful presence, Warcury and Ju Peter rush toward the Elbaf ship.

The last panel of the One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers depicts the Ancient Giant Robot, still sinking underwater, reactivating and sensing the presence of Joy Boy. The robot then thinks, “There you are,” at the end of the chapter.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

