One Piece Chapter 1117 Spoilers OUT: Zoro Vs Nusjuro Begins As Broadcast Is Cut Off; Discover More Here

The Gorosei have uncovered Vegapunk’s Den Den Mushi’s whereabouts and will now target the Iron Giant as they attempt to stop Vegapunk’s broadcast. The One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers have been released recently, so keep reading for a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1117 Brief Spoilers Out: Blackbeard To Make An Appearance As Vegapunk’s Message Ends

One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers, Chapter 1117 will be titled “Mo.” The chapter opens with the cover story, ‘Ogre Child Yamato's Golden Harvest Surrogate Pilgrimage, Vol. 7,’ depicting Yamato visiting Nekomamushi and Hyogoro in the Flower Capital. This visit continues Yamato’s journey around Wano, reflecting on the aftermath of the Onigashima Raid.

The story then picks up from where the previous chapter ended, as the global reactions to Dr. Vegapunk's ongoing broadcast continue. On Hachinosu Island (Pirate Island), a group of pirates expresses their intent to search for underwater treasures. Among these pirates are familiar faces from the East Blue saga: Krieg, Gin, and Pearl.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1117 Predictions: The Five Elders To Fight The Iron Giant; Here’s What To Expect Next

Krieg, now sporting long hair and partial armor, walks with Gin in the background while Pearl is actively part of the treasure-hunting group. The One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers then shift to Mont Blanc Cricket and the Saruyama Alliance, who are aboard their ship, preparing for an undersea adventure.

Advertisement

At a Marine hospital, members of SWORD are seen recovering from their injuries. Koby is conscious but bedridden. X Drake, who has returned from Wano, is healing in a private room and has requested solitude. Prince Grus and Kujaku discuss the implications of Vegapunk's message, with Kujaku declaring that it is time for them to act.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1117: Vegapunk’s Message To End As Gorosei Attack The Iron Giant; Release DEETS And More

Smoker, meanwhile, is seen riding his Billower Bike across the sea. He contacts Tashigi via Den Den Mushi, learning she is at the Marine hospital. This setup suggests that Smoker has significant plans or concerns related to the ongoing events in the One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers.

Back on Egghead Island, Vegapunk continues his broadcast, nearing the final part of his message. He hints that further details would be mere theories. As the Frontier Dome barrier shuts down, Nami's group prepares to set sail. Suddenly, Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro attacks, aiming to slash the Thousand Sunny.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1116 Spoilers Out: York Finds The Den Den Mushi As Vegapunk Discloses Lulucia’s Demise

Jinbe quickly intervenes, using a new Fish-Man Juujutsu technique to propel Zoro into action. Zoro counters Nusjuro's attack with Nittouryuu: Rashomon, using his Sandai Kitetsu and Enma swords. During their clash, Zoro notices something familiar about Nusjuro's sword in the One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers: it is another Kitetsu blade.

The confrontation generates intense black lightning and fire due to the immense power behind their attacks. Jinbe grabs Zoro, who shouts for Nami's group to depart while promising to catch up later. The One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers then shift to Elbaf’s ship, where a fierce battle takes place between new giants and Marines.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1116 Brief Spoilers OUT: Luffy And Warcury’s Battle To Touch The Skies; Deets

Vice Admirals engage in combat, with Bluegrass damaging Elbaf's ship using a Sea Beast Weapon beam. Doll manages to take down Kashii with Rock & Roll Blaster. Luffy, now back in his normal form, along with Dorry and Brogy, urges the ship to leave, wondering about Warcury's absence.

Advertisement

The Gorosei, including Saturn, Mars, Ju Peter, and Warcury, surround the Ancient Giant Robot, realizing it is the same one that attacked Mary Geoise 200 years ago. As they prepare to assault the robot in the One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers, Vegapunk's message continues, addressing those with ‘D’ in their names.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1116: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Characters such as Monkey D. Dragon, Sabo, Koby, Marshall D. Teach, and Bepo are shown reacting to the message. Just as Vegapunk is about to reveal the most critical part of his message, Warcury attacks the Ancient Giant Robot, causing Vegapunk's broadcast to cut off abruptly. The message ends with the Japanese character ‘Mo,’ which explains the title.

Around the world, people, including Vivi and Morgans, are shocked by the sudden interruption, questioning the implications of the ‘D.’ The final panel of the One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers shows York collapsing in exhaustion.

For more spoilers like this and details on the escape from Egghead Island in the One Piece manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1115: Joy Boy Revealed To Be The First Pirate; Release Date, Where To Read And More