One Piece Episode 1102 Spoilers: CP0 To Infiltrate The Frontier Dome; DEETS

Luffy, Chopper, Bonney and the others have retreated and are now headed towards the Labophase, but it’s still uncertain whether they will be able to escape the island safely. As Sentomaru has finally been incapacitated, CP0 has gained control over the Seraphim units to tip the scales in their favor.

One Piece Episode 1102 is just around the corner with more answers, but for those eager to know what happens next, here are all the spoilers we have gathered from the manga.

One Piece Episode 1102: spoilers from the manga

One Piece Episode 1102, titled Sinister Schemes! The Operation To Escape Egghead will likely animate the last pages of One Piece Chapter 1070 to the first half of Chapter 1072. Stussy suggests waiting for Marine reinforcements instead of pursuing the Straw Hats immediately. Rob Lucci dismisses this idea, opting instead to block all possible escape routes to prevent Vegapunk and the Straw Hat Pirates from fleeing.

On the sea, Kizaru and his fleet approach Egghead Island. Elsewhere, Bartholomew Kuma suddenly lands on the Red Port, throwing the citizens into chaos. The Marines order them to evacuate as they prepare to confront Kuma.

Meanwhile, in Labophase, Shaka observes CP0's blockade of all exits, while Lilith expresses her eagerness to fight back and avenge Atlas. However, Shaka emphasizes the priority of ensuring Vegapunk's safety above all else. Vegapunk then apologizes to Sentomaru for the situation they find themselves in and reveals a potential ally on the island. Ignoring the concerns of drawing attention from the World Government, Vegapunk contacts the ally, who pledges to help them.

In the lab interior, an angry Bonny rushes to confront Vegapunk once more. Luffy and Chopper chase after Bonney. Luffy hears some beeps while chasing after her, and the group notices that the Frontier Dome's defenses were down due to a sudden malfunction. This allows CP0 to infiltrate Labophase, where they attempt to attack the Thousand Sunny. They end up waking Zoro from his nap in doing so.

As the rest of the Straw Hat crew reunite and plan their departure, they notice that Vegapunk wasn’t among them, and that Bonney was also missing. Bonney is then found chasing after Vegapunk, demanding answers about Kuma's fate. This leads to Vegapunk stating it was not possible, due to a reason.

In the New World, the Kid Pirates approach Elbaf, the home of the Giants. At the G-14 naval base, Doll informs Monkey D. Garp of Koby's kidnapping. Garp decides to rescue Koby and launches an attack on Hachinosu.

Back in Labophase, Bonney manages to use her powers on Vegapunk, turning him into an infant. Bonney demands answers from Vegapunk about Kuma's fate, though he only states that he promised Kuma he would never tell Bonney his secret, as it would only hurt her.

For more updates and spoilers from the world of One Piece, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

