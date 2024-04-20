One Piece: What Is The Real Identity Of Mariejois' Giant Straw Hat? EXPLORED

This article contains spoilers from One Piece manga and anime.

The giant straw hat of Mariejoi, which was shown to be in Imu's possession, has really piqued the interest of many One Piece fans. A lot of them seem to think that the hat could play a pivotal role in the plot later on as Imu keeps it frozen. There are a few theories about what the real identity of the Giant Straw Hat actually is.

One popular theory is that the hat originally belonged to the mythical pirate JoyBoy, which would make it a powerful artifact. The sheer size of the hat is also intimidating, and some people think that it could easily be a weapon that will help Luffy later.

When did the Giant Straw Hat first appear?

When the giant hat first appeared in the One Piece manga, and later in the One Piece anime, people were shocked to see how big it was. They also wondered why Imu kept a straw hat frozen and why it was so important that just knowing about it gave people political power.

The hat was first seen in chapter 885 of the One Piece manga inside a secret chamber in Mariejois, a holy land. The chamber is revealed to be home to this giant frozen hat that Imu kept as a prized possession. The Giant hat was only seen this once and has never appeared in the manga or the anime since.

But fans tend to think that with how secretly it was kept in Mariejois and how it seemed to be even larger in size than Imu, the Hat will be revealed to be a very important weapon of sorts. If that is the case, then the Hat could prove to be a useful tool for Luffy and the Straw Hats. But what is the real identity of the Hat?

There are some theories about the hat’s origins

One of the popular theories about the hat is that it’s something akin to Sun Wukong 's staff. Sun Wukong, also known as The Monkey King, is the protagonist of the Old Chinese Novel series called Journey to the West. In the story, Sun Wukong’s weapon of choice is a staff known as Ruyi Jingu Bang.

What set Ruyi Jingu Bang apart from a normal weapon was that it almost had a life of its own. Not only could it change shape based on Sun Wukong’s command, but it could also multiply in numbers, connect the wielder with astral bodies, and even control the oceans. For all intents and purposes, Ruyi Jingu Bang was more like a familiar to Sun Wukong than a weapon.

Based on this story, some people think Mariejois’ Giant Straw Hat could be a familiar-like weapon. Its giant size may indicate that it can change shape and size according to its master’s wishes. Suppose it belonged to the legendary pirate JoyBoy. In that case, there is a good chance that it could control some aspect of the ocean, making it an incredibly powerful artifact in the world of One Piece, which is mostly based in the oceans.

The power of this hidden relic remains to be seen. The Giant Straw Hat only appeared once in the series and was never mentioned before. But knowing Eiichiro Oda, the Hat will probably come back at some point during an important battle and become the deciding factor. However, for now, Mariejois's Giant Straw Hat remains shrouded in mystery.

