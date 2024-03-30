Redrawn One Punch Man Chapter 197: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

This article contains spoilers for the One Punch Man manga!

The creators of One Punch Man ONE and Yusuke Murata announced after the release of the manga’s 202nd chapter that they were planning to completely redraw the Ninjas Arc, which started in chapter 195. They also planned to change the story of the Ninjas Arc a lot, which meant that the last eight chapters of the manga were basically discarded.

However, the first two redrawn chapters came out, and fans are getting hyped for the storyline. The 197th chapter of the redrawn manga is coming out next week. Here is everything you need to know about it.

One Punch Man redrawn chapter 197 release date, where to read, and more

The manga artist Yusuke Murata revealed on his X (Formerly Twitter) account that the redrawn chapter 197 is coming out on 4th April, Thursday, at 12 a.m. JST in Japan. However, the chapter will be available to read on Wednesday, 3rd April, in most other countries due to time differences. If any changes occur in the schedule, the manga artist will also let fans know beforehand through his X account.

The chapter will be available in Japanese on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website, but international fans will have to use translation tools to read it in English, as no official English version is available yet. Usually, the official translation is available on the VIZ Media website, but they have not been releasing any of the redrawn chapters since they started coming out.

In the last chapter, Flashy Flash asks Blast about God. Later, Blast talked about his past to the village founder. Empty Void attacked the Hero Association building soon after. The next chapter will probably show Speed-o’-Sound Sonic sending a letter to Flashy Flash. As Empty Void has already made his move against Blast to fight him, Sonic will probably make his move soon.

One Punch Man Redrawn Chapter 196 recap

The last redrawn chapter 196 of the One Punch Man manga was titled Threat. It showed us Flashy Flash talking to Blast about the enigmatic entity known as God and revealed that he intended to fight God. But Blast told him that God was too strong even for Flashy Flash.

Later, we see Blast talking to the founder of the Secret Ninja village about his past. He revealed that the founder was a man named Empty Void, who was once Blast’s partner and helped him search for the cubes. However, God granted powers to Empty Void, which resulted in a fight between him and Blast. Unfortunately, the fight put Empty Void in a coma.

Right afterward, we saw Empty Void attacking the Hero Association headquarters as he intended to greet Blast this way after waking up from the coma. The next chapter will reveal more about this plot, and we may see Sonic sending a letter to Flashy Flash as Empty Void has already begun his attack.

