One Punch Man Season 3: Who Will Be The Villain In The New Season?

J.C. Staff is set to return with One Punch Man season 3, currently in production. The Monster Association arc is the most thrilling story arc in the manga, featuring plot progression and action-packed scenes. The third season will focus on high-octane action and introduce new villains.

Who will be the main villian in One Punch Man season 3?

The first trailer for One-Punch Man season 3 was released on February 29, 2024. It featured a battle between Garou and Bug God and Royal Ripper, and introduced the concept of Limiters, which limit a being's power. Saitama, without a Limiter, has unbounded potential strength. The season will cover the Monster Association storyline, with the fight scene confirming its continuation.

The trailer also reveals that season 3 of One-Punch Man will be animated by J.C. Staff, the same studio who animated season 2 of One-Punch Man. Fans can expect the story of One-Punch Man season 3 to start at essentially the same point where it stopped, and continue adapting the manga's Monster Association saga. The saga focuses heavily on Garou, One-Punch Man's hero-hunting villain who appeared in the second season and has a goal of becoming not just a monster, but the greatest and most-feared monster of all time.

Not only is Garao the main villain of season 3, but also the subsequent seasons require adapting the entirety of the Monster Association story arc. His ideals and his tragic past are the reasons why he hunts down heroes. He also defeats monsters and wishes to change the world in his own way - through abject fear.

In his quest to achieve this, he wreaked havoc and caused a lot of harm to the people around him.The former student of Bang will go on to become the most powerful villain that Saitama has ever faced. This is because of two main reasons - Garou’s awakening and the powers borrowed from God.

Garou's monsterization occurred organically, allowing him to be powerful without Monster Cells. He held ground against some of the strongest heroes in the series. In One Punch Man season 3, Garou's peak combat abilities are showcased when he nearly submitted to God, a mysterious entity who tricks people into borrowing his powers.

Garou was about to submit to God but managed to stray away at the last second. This is when he received a portion of God’s powers and became the strongest antagonist the series introduced.He became so strong that he profoundly understood how energy flowed and worked.

One Punch Man season 3 will not show this side of Garou immediately since there are a lot of chapters for J.C. Staff to adapt. However, the upcoming season will surely set up Garou as the main villain and continue to showcase his true abilities in the subsequent seasons of the series.

More about One Punch Man

One Punch Man is a Japanese superhero manga series created by One. It tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who, because he can defeat any opponent with a single punch, grows bored from a lack of challenge. One wrote the original webcomic manga version in early 2009.

A digital manga remake, illustrated by Yusuke Murata, began publication on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in June 2012. Its chapters are periodically compiled and published into individual tankōbon volumes. As of March 2024, 30 volumes have been released. In North America, Viz Media licensed the remake manga for English language release and has serialized it in its Weekly Shonen Jump digital magazine.

An anime adaptation produced by Madhouse was broadcast in Japan from October to December 2015. A second season, produced by J.C.Staff, was broadcast from April to July 2019. A third season also by J.C.Staff has been announced. Licensed in North America by Viz Media, it premiered in the United States on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block in July 2016. The second season premiered on the block in October 2019.

By June 2012, the original webcomic manga surpassed 7.9 million hits. By April 2020, the manga remake had sold over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

One began the original webcomic of One-Punch Man in 2009. The Japanese shortened name Wanpanman is a play on the long-running children's character Anpanman, wanpan being a contraction of wanpanchi. One became interested in creating a comic superhero who was already the strongest in the world. He wanted to focus on different aspects of storytelling than those normally relied on in standard superhero stories, such as everyday problems.

One-Punch Man has taken several breaks from updating the webcomic, including a one-year hiatus in 2010 due to family circumstances, a two-year hiatus in 2017, and a two-year hiatus in 2019. In 2011, One was contacted by artist Yusuke Murata about a possible partnership, as Murata was a fan of One-Punch Man and was ill at the time.

Fearing he was going to die, he contacted One. Looking back, he said, "Around that time, I was actually really sick. I broke out in hives, my inner organs were infected, and I couldn't breathe well with my windpipes [sic] swelling. I was in the hospital when I thought, 'Ah, I guess people die just like that.' If I'm going to die, I want to do something I really love to do. I want to draw manga with Mr. One. That's what I thought."

Murata, already a successful manga artist, used his connections in the industry to get a publishing deal with Weekly Young Jump comics. The manga became an digital publication on Weekly Young Jump's spin-off manga website Tonari no Young Jump, published by Shueisha.

