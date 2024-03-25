RuriDragon Chapter 11: Release Date, Where to Read, Expected Plot & More

Tensions rise as Ruri faces the challenge of balancing her secret dragon identity with school life. With RuriDragon Chapter 11 in line with a release date for the week, fans are anticipating an amazing outing. Without taking much of your time, here is all we know about the next chapter in line.

RuriDragon Chapter 11: Release Date and Where to Read

RuriDragon Chapter 11 is set to release on April 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans outside Japan can access it earlier on March 31, 2024, due to time zone differences. It can be read on Shueisha-affiliated platforms like MangaPlus, Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site with a subscription. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to Expect Next?

In chapter 11 of "RuriDragon," Ruri might return to school and share her arcade adventures with classmates Kashiro and Yuka. They could discuss her newfound friendships and the promise of 'free flights' once she masters her dragon abilities. Ruri might also spend more time bonding with her new friends at the arcade, deepening their connections.

Meanwhile, Kashiro and Yuka could continue their research into Ruri's dragon traits, uncovering more about her mysterious powers. The chapter might end with Ruri facing the challenges of balancing her secret identity as a dragon with her school life.

RuriDragon Chapter 11: Previous Chapter Recap

The title of RuriDragon Chapter 10 was 'Put It To Use.' The chapter starts with Ruri and her mother in the training ground on the rooftop. We see that Ruru was not able to control her lighting no matter what she did. However, she notices that her body feels calmer than before, indicating progress. Her mother encourages her, believing she can eventually master her powers.

During their training, they discuss how Ruri can utilize her abilities for good, but no concrete answers emerge.

Suddenly, Ruri's mother receives an urgent call and leaves briefly. To pass the time, Ruri heads to an arcade where she encounters classmates she hasn't interacted with before. Despite the initial awkwardness, Ruri quickly befriends them and enjoys playing games, including bowling. They discuss Ruri's future abilities as a dragon, with her promising them 'free flights' once she learns to fly.

The chapter ends with Ruri feeling exhausted from her adventures, unable to get out of bed the next day. As the chapter ended, fans were left hanging with many questions. At last, all updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates like this.

