Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Renewed For Fall 2024 Slate; All We Know So Far

Shangri-La Frontier has announced that the anime adaptation of Katarina's web novel series will return for Season 2 soon. The series, which began in Fall 2021, introduced fans to a relaxed video game anime adventure. The second season is set to begin in Spring 2024.

Shangri-La Frontier's first season came to an end with the release of Episode 25 this weekend, and it was quickly confirmed that the anime would be continuing with Season 2. Shangri-La Frontier kept the surprises going, however, as the anime not only announced that Season 2 is now in the works, but it will also be kicking off a two consecutive cour season of episodes this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 release date and where to stream

The official website for the television anime of Katarina's Shangri-La Frontier web novel revealed on Sunday, 31st March that the anime is getting a second season that will premiere in October and will air for another two cours. Crunchyroll confirmed it will again stream the new season.

Season 2 will continue the events of the previous installment and will also introduce more characters. Like the recently concluded season, the sequel will also adapt the original web novel written by Katarina.

The anime's first season premiered on October 1 on 28 MBS/TBS networks. The anime aired for two consecutive cours. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Toshiyuki Kubooka directed the anime at C2C with assistant director Hiroki Ikeshita, and Kazuyuki Fudeyasusupervised and wrote the series scripts. Ayumi Kurashima served as character designer and chief animation director. MONACA composed the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Ryōsuke Fuji's manga adaptation of Katarina's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, and it describes the story as,

"Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding 'shitty games' and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier, he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?"

Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2017. Katarina also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine. Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020.

More about Shangri-La Frontier

The story is set in the near future, where games that use old-fashioned display screens are classified as retro games, while full-dive VR games have become commonplace. As a result of these games becoming mainstream, there exist many so-called trash games: rushed, full of glitches, faulty games, the systems of which have not kept up with the improved visual technology.

Rakuro Hizutome is a trash game hunter, a great admirer of these usually shameful games, which he plays with the nickname Sunraku, until he is able to master them regardless of the difficulty due to their glitches. Rakuro has cleared the oversized Faeria Chronicle Online trash game, and is suffering a sort of burnout syndrome.

At the suggestion of the owner of his favorite game store, RockRoll, he buys the best-selling and excellent Shangri-La Frontier, a full-dive VR game with 30 million registered players. He enters the world of Shangri-La Frontier as the player character Sunraku, where all the skills he has attained as an expert trash game hunter will come in handy as he progresses in the game.

Following are who voices all the major players:

Sunraku - Yuma Uchida (JP); Eric Vale (EN)

Psyger-0 - Azumi Waki (JP); Corey Pettit (EN)

Arthur Pencilgon - Yoko Hikasa (JP); Brianna Roberts (EN)

Oikatzo - Makoto Koichi (JP); Brittney Karbowski (EN)

Emul - Rina Hidaka (JP); Molly Zhang (EN)

Vysache - Akio Otsuka (JP); Christopher Guerrero (EN)

Psyger-100 (Momo Saiga) - Yumiri Hanamori (JP); Morgan Berry (EN)

Animalia - Sayaka Senbongi (JP); Kelsey Maher (EN)

Orcelott - Seiichiro Yamashita (JP); Sonny Strait (EN)

Bilac - Miyu Tomita (JP); Lindsay Seidel (EN)

Tsukuyo Tsukuri - Ami Koshimizu (JP)

Ritsu Amachi - Kaori Nazuka (JP)

Sakai Tsukuyogi - Kenji Nojima (JP)

