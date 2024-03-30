Top 10 Pisces Anime Characters: From Jujutsu Kaisen To Death Note And More

Pisces, the mystical and empathetic souls of the zodiac, are like incarnations of dreamers caught between two worlds. With their intuitive nature, Pisces absorbs the joys and pains of life, navigating the delicate balance between fantasy and reality. Symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions, they embody duality, constantly torn between the tangible and the ethereal. Creative, compassionate, and tender-hearted, Pisces possesses a unique perspective, seeing beyond the surface to the depths of emotions and imagination.

Anime characters born under the Pisces sign carry a mysterious depth that resonates with fans, one that draws them into the intricate web of their own emotions. There’s an unspoken allure to Pisces characters, with their empathy and creativity, that often feel restricted by societal norms. They tend to exude a raw authenticity that captivates audiences, even if it occasionally leads to unforeseen embarrassments. Here are ten such Pisces anime characters.

10. Mitsukuni ‘Honey’ Haninozuka – Ouran High School Host Club

Mitsukuni 'Honey' Haninozuka from Ouran High School Host Club has several Piscean qualities despite his leap-year birthday (February 29th). His childlike innocence and love for sweets belie a martial arts prodigy with profound emotional intelligence. Honey's intuition and sensitivity allow him to perceive and offer invaluable advice on matters of the heart within the Host Club, and his youthful demeanor doesn't stop his wisdom and loyalty from shining through.

9. Tenten – Naruto Series

Tenten, from the Naruto series, may not receive as much focus as other female characters, but she's an integral cog within the confines of her team, one without which Team Guy wouldn't function. Born on March 9th, her Piscean traits of intuition and caring make her an incredible kunoichi. As a weapons master, Tenten compensates for her lack of chakra control with unrivaled skill in fuinjutsu. While she's easygoing compared to her teammates, her dedication to her craft and support for her friends show her strength and compassion equally.

8. Light Yagami – Death Note

Light Yagami from Death Note, born on February 28th, defies typical Piscean traits, particularly when under the influence of the Death Note. While embodying the darker aspects of the sign - introspection and a quest for purpose - Light's descent into villainy reveals his complex moral nature. His cold and calculating nature aside, he demonstrates Piscean intuition and empathy, albeit overshadowed by his ambition once he receives the Death Note. Light's tragic journey challenged the notion of righteousness in pursuit of a utopian world.

7. Nemuri Kayama – My Hero Academia

Nemuri Kayama, also known as the Pro Hero Midnight in My Hero Academia, is one of the more complex Piscean personalities. Born on March 9th, she is lively and has a keen intuition paired with audacious bravery. Flirtatious by nature, Nemuri is highly intelligent, perceptive, and deeply cares for her students at U.A. High. However, her temperamental side and sensitivity to criticism reveal her vulnerability, reminding us of the duality within Pisces.

6. Marin Kitagawa – My Dress-Up Darling

Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling, born on March 5th, embodies the vibrant and caring spirit of Pisces. With a love for cosplay and a non-judgmental attitude, Marin's creativity and compassion are key to her relationships. Despite her scatterbrained tendencies and bold demeanor, Marin's selflessness and empathy make her a beloved friend. Her journey of self-discovery and growth resonates with the Piscean desire for authenticity and connection.

5. Shinobu Kocho – Demon Slayer

Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira in Demon Slayer, has the duality of the Pisces. Born on February 24th, her outward cheerfulness masks a deep-seated sadness and wrath that began growing after her sister's death. While she does have sadistic tendencies towards demons, she shows compassion towards Tanjiro and Nezuko, aligning with her Piscean trait of empathy. Shinobu's ability to adapt her fighting style and inspire others reflects her Piscean strengths, while her vengeful nature exposes her inner turmoil.

4. Saotome Mary – Kakegurui

Saotome Mary from Kakegurui also has the duality of Pisces traits. Born on March 8th, she is initially sadistic and egotistical, delighting in taunting opponents and reveling in victory. However, after experiencing humiliation and loss, she undergoes a transformation, displaying empathy and humility. As her affluence is a facade, she struggles with societal judgment and harbors an entrenched sadness. Her journey reflects the Piscean struggle between pride and vulnerability, ultimately seeking acceptance and redemption.

3. Nana Osaki – Nana

Nana Osaki, born on March 5th, embodies resilience and artistic expression in Nana. Her tough exterior acts as a shield as she harbors a tender heart and unwavering loyalty to her friends. Her journey, marked by abandonment and false accusations, showcases her Piscean traits of creativity and devotion. Though prone to pessimism and guardedness, Nana's genuine intentions and kindness shine through. Her passion for music and determination to overcome adversity make her a captivating and relatable character for Pisces.

2. Itadori Yuuji – Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji Itadori, born on March 20th, is a boy with the selflessness and kindness often associated with Pisces. Endearing fans with his generous spirit, he gained superhuman abilities after consuming a finger of Ryumen Sukuna, the most powerful curse. Yuji's altruism shines through as he prioritizes others' needs over his own, even at personal risk. However, this is also his weakness, often leading him into perilous situations. His noble intentions sometimes have Yuji grappling with the consequences of his compassion, facing danger and tragedy.

1. Leorio Paradinight – Hunter X Hunter

Leorio Paradinight, a Rookie Hunter in Hunter x Hunter, is a compassionate and altruistic boy – yes, boy – hoping to become a doctor. Initially portrayed as materialistic, his true desire is to become a physician to help the needy. His egocentric tendencies are one thing, but Leorio values friendship and loyalty above all else, serving as the group's reliable 'big brother.' His impulsiveness and brashness sometimes lead to trouble, but his warm heart and genuine intentions shine through, making him a beloved Piscean character.

