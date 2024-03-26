Solo Leveling Episode 12 Manhwa SPOILERS: Jinwoo Clears The Job Change Quest

Solo Leveling’s season finale is set to release this week, and fans can expect more epic showdowns like never before. With Knight Commander Igris The Bloodred defeated, Sung Jinwoo believed his quest was at its end. However, fate throws a curveball his way – he now has to take on an infinite wave of Knight monsters with no way out and no potions either. Will Jinwoo survive this perilous battle for his life in Solo Leveling Episode 12? Keep reading to find out. Be warned, however, as spoilers lie ahead.

Solo Leveling Episode 12 Manhwa SPOILERS from Chapters 41 to 45

The last episode covered the last parts of Solo Leveling Chapter 37 to the middle of Chapter 41, so fans can expect Solo Leveling Episode 12 to cover the next three to four chapters. The battle against the Knights has just started, and Jinwoo has lost his Instant Teleportation Stone that would have allowed his escape. With his Fatigue stats ever increasing and his level not going up, Jinwoo must somehow survive for an indefinite amount of time.

Solo Leveling Episode 12 is titled Arise. Continuing where the last episode left off, the episode will likely begin inside the dungeon as the Knights begin to rush him. As he fights back, he will begin to see and hear flashes of his past as a weak E-Class Hunter. A past version of himself appears in the midst of this and starts pulling down Jinwoo’s ego and willpower by using his insecurities against him, saying he is still too weak.

Fortunately, as the Jinwoo finds himself wavering and the Knights manage to bring him down, the countdown for his daily quest reaches zero. His past self says luck is also a skill as Jinwoo is taken into the penalty zone of the daily quest once more, where he is allowed to use the store feature again. He quickly begins to buy potions to recover his fatigue and health but finds that his health won’t improve due to how injured he is. He decides to level up to get a full recovery, and in the four hours remaining for the penalty quest, he levels up by killing all of the giant centipede monsters. He also uses the Rune stone from Igris to gain the Ruler’s Hand skill and buys a new dagger from the store called the Knight Killer.

With the penalty quest over and Jinwoo all healed up, the Hunter is teleported back to the throne room where the Knights have increased tenfold. He begins his onslaught against them and realizes he never levels up when fighting them. This leads him to the conclusion that these Knights were merely summoned monsters, and the Mages were the true monsters that he had to finish off. He quickly finds a Mage and uses a new skill, Dagger Toss to kill a Mage, causing the Knights that were summoned by it to crumble.

Realizing that he needs to find all of them, he uses his Stealth skill. This is immediately countered by the Mages, using a Detection skill that creates an ‘eye’ above them. Jinwoo takes advantage of this eye to pinpoint their locations, counting five Mages total. With the telekinetic Ruler’s Hand, he makes his way through hoards of Knights before dispatching the Mages one by one. After taking out two, the remaining three combine their power and create a giant golem using the rest of the summoned Knight monsters in Solo Leveling Episode 12.

Jinwoo expertly uses the golem’s destruction to create a path to the Mages, quickly killing them. The Knights all fall apart, and his Job Change quest is declared completed. The status window informs him that it would analyze his fighting style, and Jinwoo is assigned the Necromancer job. Initially rejecting the job due to his low intelligence stats, he realizes that this would be beneficial as a fighter with an infinite army. Due to having lasted over four hours and killing all the monsters, his job is upgraded from Necromancer to Monarch of Shadows, allowing him to create summoned shadows of defeated foes. He assigns the word ‘Arise’ to the skill, and shadow Knights and Mages awaken to his call. Turning to Knight Commander Igris The Bloodred, he calls upon the slain red Knight as well.

However, the Knight Commander refuses his call. Undeterred, Sung Jinwoo calls upon him once more, telling him to protect Jinwoo instead of the empty throne. Solo Leveling Episode 12 should end as Igris wakes up, now one of Jinwoo’s shadows.

