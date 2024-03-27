Solo Leveling: What Is A Red Gate? Mystery Explained

This article contains spoilers for upcoming Solo Leveling story arcs

Fans of the Solo Leveling anime are getting excited as the protagonist Sung Jinwoo is slowly becoming more and more powerful due to the system. Jinwoo, who started as a lowly E-Rank hunter, has now become substantially stronger by completing quests assigned by the system. Right now, the ongoing arc is the Job Change Arc which is one of the most crucial story arcs of Solo Leveling as not only will Jinwoo win the title of the Monarch of Shadows and be able to create his own shadow army from defeated enemies, but he will also face off against Blood Red Commander Igris, who will become one of his allies. However, the next story arc after this is the Red Gate arc, which brings up a commonly asked question, what is a Red Gate?

What is a Red Gate in the world of Solo Leveling?

In Solo Leveling, portals sometimes open at random, beyond which lie dungeons where monsters lurk. Much like the hunters in the series, these gates are also ranked from E all the way up to S. E-ranked gates are pretty easy to clear but S-ranked gates can be absolutely deadly even for the most experienced high-ranked hunters as the beasts within are extremely overpowered. These are normal gates, which means that if hunters feel that they cannot clear it without additional help, then they can come back out of the entrance of the gate and go in again with more preparation.

However, there is another type of gates in the series which are known as red gates. These gates only appear in B-ranked gates or higher. At first glance, these gates are not very different in appearance than normal gates. But once a raid party enters a Red Gate, the entrance/exit to the gate completely shuts off, not letting anybody in or out. Only one of three things can open the gate again - the entire raid party dies, the boss of the dungeon is defeated, or a dungeon break occurs, which happens very rarely. This makes Red Gates incredibly dangerous, especially for low-ranked hunters.

Red Gates also have very harsh weather conditions including snowstorms or scorching heat, which can sometimes kill hunters even before the monsters. This is also because time moves differently within Red Gates which are completely detached from the real world. Sometimes a whole day inside a Red Gate will be only an hour in the real world. Unfortunately, a Red Gate appears as a normal blue portal when it’s open, which means there is no way to know its nature before it closes itself.

The Red Gate arc in Solo Leveling

Viewers will understand the concept of the Red Gate and how dangerous they are once the next story arc starts. In the upcoming Red Gate arc, Jinwoo decides to take one of his younger sister’s friends, a newbie E-rank hunter named Han Song-yi into a gate during a training exercise to show her how dangerous hunting is. But once the raiding party enters, the gate turns into a Red Gate and closes off completely trapping them inside a harsh frosty weather condition. Most of the party ends up dead and Jinwoo is forced to kill the leader of the party who goes insane. Out of the twelve people who went inside the Red Gate, only three come back out alive, making it one of the most violent arcs in the story.

Another Red Gate appears much later in the story during the Recruitment Arc. A B-ranked gate suddenly spawned and Jinwoo was tasked with clearing the gate. Jinwoo was much more powerful than even S-ranked hunters by this arc. So even though the gate turned out to be a Red Gate after he entered, Jinwoo had absolutely no trouble clearing it and defeating the boss of the gate, which resulted in the gate opening once again. Red Gates are mentioned throughout the series as very dangerous and lethal as most of the people who enter Red Gates never make it back out alive. But due to the system granting Jinwoo the power to level up constantly, the protagonist reaches a point where even S-ranked Red Gates are easy for him to clear.

