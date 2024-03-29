Terraformars Manga Returns After 5-Year Hiatus; Explore Release Date And More

The 17th issue of Weekly Young Jump revealed that Terraformars manga, a popular seinen series, will return after a 5-year hiatus on April 4, 2024. The manga, which has been adapted into two anime series, TV and OVA, will be featured in the 18th issue of Weekly Young Jump. The hiatus was due to the author's poor health. The TV series aired in September 2014, followed by a sequel in 2016, and an OVA adaptation in 2014.

Terraformars manga returns after 5-year hiatus

On Thursday, March 28, the 17th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed that Kenichi Tachibana and Yū Sasuga's Terraformars manga will resume in the magazine's 18th issue on April 4. The manga will feature on the cover of the 18th issue and will have an opening color page. The magazine will also bundle a sticker to commemorate the manga's return.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7: Who Is One For All's New Successor in New Teaser? REVEALED

'Terra Formars' is a Japanese manga series written by Yū Sasuga and illustrated by Kenichi Tachibana. It was originally serialized in Shueisha's seinen manga magazine Miracle Jump from January to December 2011 and was transferred to Weekly Young Jump in April 2012. Its chapters have been collected in 22 tankōbon volumes as of 2018. In North America, the manga is licensed for English release by Viz Media.

Advertisement

The manga has been on an indefinite hiatus since December 2019, due to the author, Sasuga's health issues. Tachibana announced in August 2021 that it will resume once Sasuga recovers. Tachibana launched a new sci-fi manga titled Gigantis which was launched in Shueisha's Grand Jump magazine in August 2021 and ended in July 2023.

Sasuga and Tachibana launched the Terraformars manga in 2011, with Shueisha releasing the 22nd volume in November 2019 and an anime DVD. Viz Media released the manga in North America, with the 21st volume in August 2019.

The first 13-episode television anime series adapting the Annex 1 arc of the manga premiered in September 2014, while the Terraformars Revenge sequel television anime premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a two-episode OVA series that adapted the manga's Bugs 2 arc in 2014. The episodes shipped with the manga's 10th and 11th volumes. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in April 2016.

Exploring the plot of the manga

In an attempt to colonize Mars, 21st-century scientists are tasked with terraforming the planet. Their goal is to seed the planet with modified algae to absorb sunlight and purify the atmosphere, and cockroaches, whose corpses spread the algae across the planet as they feed.

In a distant future, a crew of a Mars-bound ship is attacked by mutated humanoid cockroaches, later known as Terraformars. The crew is killed after sending a warning back to Earth. Two years later, BUGS II, a multinational expedition of genetically modified humans, is sent to collect samples of both sexes of roaches and exterminate the mutated bugs to take control of Mars.

Only two survivors manage to return to Earth, one vowing to avenge their fallen companions. A third expedition investigates the Terraformars' origins and their connection to the unknown disease, the Alien Engine Virus. To combat the Terraformars, members undergo genetic modification to inherit other organisms' characteristics.

The third expedition ends with most crew members killed, either fighting Terraformars or fighting factions. Despite this, few survivors collect samples for research on a cure for the A.E. Virus and return home. A new battle against Terraformars begins when they reveal they arrived on Earth long before and have multiplied rapidly and adapted better to their new environment. They plan to take over the planet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Best Anime Character Arcs Of All Time