The Apothecary Diaries Episode 19: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

The release of The Apothecary Diaries Episode 19 is getting closer and fans eagerly await the next episode of this captivating anime series which will mark a significant development in Maomao and Jinshi's journey through the intricacies of the palace and its courts.

As viewers brace for the next chapter in Maomao and Lakan’s history to be revealed in The Apothecary Diaries Episode 19, the anticipation remains palpable. Here are all latest updates and revelations we have in this enthralling tale of mystery and deception.

Release date and where to watch

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 19 is set to premiere in Japan on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 1 am JST. Previously exclusively available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, The Apothecary Diaries can now be streamed on additional platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney Plus.

However, availability may vary based on regional restrictions. While the anime remains region-locked on certain platforms, it will be accessible to most viewers on Crunchyroll.

What to expect

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 19 is titled Chance or Something More. Lakan's interest in Maomao and his veiled threats towards Jinshi suggest that he may play a major role in the episode. Maomao will likely end up confronting him in The Apothecary Diaries Episode 19. We will also likely see a further exploration of her backstory and the circumstances that led to her adoption by Luomen.

Maomao’s thoughts on Jinshi's participation in purification rituals is starting to raise questions about his true identity, and she will most likely figure this out in the next episode with a ‘chance encounter’ like the title suggests.

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 18 recap: Maomao’s past with Lakan

In The Apothecary Diaries Episode 18, titled Lakan, Maomao confronts haunting memories from her past. The episode picks up where the last one left off, on the walk with Jinshi. Despite Jinshi's insistence, Maomao refuses to accompany him fully to his destination, opting instead to return home for a few days of respite.

Maomao's adoptive father, Luomen, assigns her an errand to the Verdigris House, Maomao ends up in the annex building at the Verdigris House. Here, she divulges a startling truth to the audience: her mother is suffering from syphilis, and Luomen's medicines are their only source of treatment. The revelation unveils the past of Verdigris House that led to this predicament. As she cares for her mother, Lakan visits the Verdigris House, prompting Maomao to conceal herself.

Back at the Outer Court, Lakan displays antagonistic behavior towards Jinshi, calling him a thief and revealing Lakan’s connection to Maomao as her biological father. He tells him to tell his daughter he will visit her soon. Jinishi later meets Maomao and tells her that Lakan wants to see her, which makes Maomao make a scary face at him for a split second. Jinshi decides not to let the meeting happen altogether.

As the episode draws to a close, Suiren entrusts Maomao with an errand to fetch medicine from the inner palace pharmacy, where she crosses paths with Suirei, a court lady who catches her gathering medicinal herbs. Maomao ventures into the inner palace once more and has another encounter with Suirei there and unravels the mystery of the medicinal plant garden. Suirei comments on planting a resurrection medicine, which Maomao shows desperation for.

With the specter of Lakan's threats looming overhead, The Apothecary Diaries Episode 19 is sure to be a gripping installment in Maomao and Jinshi’s journey through the palace and its courts. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.