The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 2: Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The first episode of The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 aired on 5th April. The episode focused on the Shiba siblings’ return to the academy and also introduced a few new plot points to be explored further as the series progresses. Of course, the main problem for the siblings now seems to be stemming from the Ten Clans. The Kuroba twins also made an appearance at the end of the episode. The second episode of the season is set to come out next week, and here is everything you need to know about it.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 2 release date, streaming details, and more

The second episode of The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 is set to release on 12th April 2024, Friday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. The episode will continue the manga’s Double Seven arc, which began in the first episode. The episode will air in Japan on MBS, Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and TV Aichi. Due to time differences, the episode will be released in other countries at different times. International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll with a subscription.

The second episode of the season will probably start fleshing out some of the plot points that were just introduced in the first episode. One of them will be the Kuroba twins, who appeared on screen for the first time at the end of episode 1. It might also explain some of the questions from the previous seasons as the Shoba siblings start to focus on their connections after their return to the academy. It will also finally set up a new story arc.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 1 recap

The first episode of The Irregular at Magic High School focused on the Shiba siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki, returning to the academy. There was also a little flashback from when they fought against the Yotsuba Clan, but it was not explored fully. Fans were really happy to see characters like Erika and Mayumi again.

The return of Mayumi was a really pleasant surprise for the anime watchers. Since she had already graduated from the academy and was now attending college, fans were unsure if she would turn up regularly. However, her meeting with Tatsuya was really sweet and meant a lot to fans who have grown to love the two characters and their deep connection with each other. We also got to see the two younger sisters of Mayumi in this episode. Izumi and Kasumi, despite being twins, have very different personalities and are more suspicious of the Shiba siblings. They are expected to become more important to the plot as the plot progresses.

However, the biggest surprise of the episode was the appearance of the Kuroba twins at the end during the action sequence. Even though their sudden appearance was cut short and left the audience with a cliffhanger, we will learn more about this twin brother-sister duo in the next episode.

