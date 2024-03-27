The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Anime English Dub Premiere Date And Cast Revealed; Deets Here

HIDIVE has announced that the English dub of the Fall 2023 series, The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess, will be released weekly starting April 15, with an exclusive premiere of the first two episodes scheduled for March 29 at Anime Boston.

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess release window and cast

HIDIVE announced on Monday 25th March the English dub premiere and cast for the television anime of Kotei Kobayashi's The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess light novel series.

ALSO READ: Oshi No Ko Season 2: New Teaser Visual And July 2024 Release Unveiled At Anime Japan 2024

The dub will premiere on April 15 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The English cast includes:

Brittney Karbowski as Komari

Donna Bella Litton as Villhaze

Brandon Hearnsberger as Armand

Andrew Love as Bellius

Cyrus Rodas as Bucephalus

Scott Gibbs as Caostel

Kira Vincent-Davis as Karen

Annie Wild as Melca

Greg Ayres as Mellaconcey

Natalie Rial as Millicent

Jack Stansbury as Yohann

Additional voices include Andrew Love, Annie Wild, Brandon Hearnsberger, Courtland Johnson, Cyrus Rodas, John Gremillion, John Hallmark, Josh Swasey, and Kyle Colby Jones. John Swasey is directing the English dub. Kalin Black is writing the script. Brent Marshall is handling the audio mix. Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer.

Advertisement

The anime, directed by Taksuma Minamikawa and produced by Keiichirō Ōchi, premiered on October 7 on Tokyo MX and BS-NTV. The series was streamed by HIDIVE for the fall 2023 season. The characters were designed by Tomoyuki Shimoya and the music was composed by Gō Shiina. The anime's opening theme song was performed by fripSide, while the ending theme song was performed by MIMiNARI.

Yen Press licensed the novels, and it describes the storymas;

"Shut-in vampire Terakomari, or Komari for short, awakens from her slumber to find she's been promoted to a commander of the army! The thing is, though, her new squad has a reputation for being violently insubordinate. And although Komari was born to a prestigious vampire family, her hatred of blood has made her the picture of mediocrity-scrawny, uncoordinated, and inept at magic. With the odds stacked against her, will the help of her trusty maid be enough for this recluse to blunder her way to success?"

A brief about The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess is a Japanese light novel series written by Kotei Kobayashi and illustrated by Riichu. SB Creative began publishing the series in January 2020, with 13 volumes having been released as of March 2024. A manga adaptation by the novel's illustrator began serialization in Monthly Big Gangan in December 2021.

As of November 2023, the series' individual chapters have been collected in three tankōbon volumes. This series follows a female vampire who awakens after three years to find she's been appointed as a military commander in the Mulnite Imperial Army.

An anime television series adaptation was announced at the GA Fes 2023 livestream on January 5, 2023. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series outside of Asia. Nada Holdings/Remow licensed the series in Asia-Pacific.

ALSO READ: Tis Time for "Torture" Princess Officially Confirms Season 2; Deets Inside