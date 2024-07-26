Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 4 is just around the corner with more of the Trustworthy Room Test as Viole is distracted, allowing other players to make their move. The challenging tests of the Tower's twentieth floor have begun to impact participants as they assess their options and connections.

As Bahm, now known as Jue Viole Grace, faces off against Love, the two will learn more about each other in the upcoming episode. Fans can also expect to see Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 4 reveal whether a cohesive team can emerge from the Trustworthy Room Test, so don’t miss the episode as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

As per the official site Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4 will be released on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 11 pm JST. Most international fans will be able to catch the episode at around 2 pm GMT / 10 am ET / 7 am PT. Exact times may vary depending on individual time zones and locations.

In Japan, fans can catch the episode on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International fans can stream Tower of God Season 2 Episode 4 on Crunchyroll with English subtitles about 30 minutes after it airs in Japan.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 4

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 4 will be titled Ramen And The Great Big Sky. The episode will continue from Chapter 16 of the webtoon, where Wangnan will be seen working with Miseng and Arkraptor to capture more rooms. Prince will team up with the Regulars, but he will discover that things are not as they seem with Lurker and Rapdevil.

Bahm's game with Love will turn violent, and fans will be able to see Bahm's abilities put on display while his motives remain unclear. Love's personal stake in defeating a known FUG slayer will also be revealed in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 4. We will also see Wangnan's relationship with a longtime friend will be tested during the episode.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 3 recap

Titled The Trustworthy Room, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3 opens with Ja Wangnan and Nia discovering a deck of cards in their room. The scene then shifts to Mule Love and the Chief Test Director, with the latter urging Love to set aside personal grudges. Love initially resists, leading to humorous antics from the director.

Meanwhile, Bahm inadvertently irritates Yeon Yihwa in their room. Ja and Nia invite Arkraptor, Kang Horyang, and Miseng and Goseng for a card game, but a strange woman befriends Miseng, arousing Arkraptor's suspicions. Arkraptor tells the woman to leave and warns Miseng against eating candy from her. Miseng cries, and Goseng returns.

The group then plays cards before Horyang and Miseng leave to prepare for bed. Goseng reflects on leaving the tower and living together before departing. That night, Ja and Nia commit to passing the test in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3, but an alarm from their remotes marks the start of ‘The Trustworthy Room’ test.

The test requires teams to secure six rooms using their remotes to appoint leaders and gatekeepers. Bahm faces additional rules: he must take his connector from Love and the room from Yeon, or outlast seven test takers. Goseng leaves Miseng as gatekeeper, instructing her not to open the door. Prince leaves Rapdevil in their room, and Yeon tries to stop Bahm from leaving but is overpowered.

Bahm also deals with Prince easily in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3. Miseng encounters the strange woman again, while Arkraptor protects her. The woman tries to recruit Arkraptor, who rejects and attacks her, starting the first fight of the exam. Goseng joins Ja and Nia's team, inspired by Ja's confidence. Prince learns of Rapdevil's death and gains new teammates.

Bahm finds Love, who explains the rules of a new game involving catching a connector. As Bahm and Love strategize, Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3 ends with Love seemingly having the upper hand, while Kim plots against Prince.

For more updates on Bahm’s latest trial in Tower of God Season 2, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.