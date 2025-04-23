Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 4: Adonis Defeats Belle; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 was titled ‘Confrontation: Standing On Tiptoe For What I Yearned For.’ It saw Belle find out that Gaff had the sword Guinness was tasked to retrieve, though it legally belonged to Adonis. During a meeting with the King regarding the peace treaty, the King mutated and devoured Guinness.

Sherry was possessed but could not kill her father, so Belle did. Belle was then attacked by a younger version of herself, whom she defeated. Guinness was restored, and Adonis appeared and took credit for the transformation. After fighting him, Belle's sword was shattered before she collapsed.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 4 will likely open with confirmation of Belle’s condition following her defeat by Adonis. Gaff’s earlier warning may gain context depending on how Belle recovers or responds. Adonis’ reasoning behind transforming the King is expected to be addressed.

Sian Lablac and Kitty the All may confront one another again, likely discussing Belle and Adonis’ intertwined fates. The episode is expected to close with Belle thinking about her loss, what it means for her future, and what actions she will take moving forward.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 4 is slated to release in Japan on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Depending on time zones, international viewers may receive access either the same day or early the next day.

In Japan, the episode will also be available for streaming on services such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video. Internationally, Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 4 will be streamed on Crunchyroll with confirmed dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

