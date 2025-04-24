Fire Force Season 3 Episode 4: Gold’s Weakness Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Fire Force Season 3 Episode 4 will see Company 8 go up against Gold, one of White-Clad's Destroyers. Don’t miss it to find out more about his secrets; get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Incarnation of Flame,’ Shinra and Joker confront Burns at Fuchu Prison. Burns reveals his faith shift—doubt in God erased by the Evangelist’s vision—and his plan to turn Obi into an Infernal. Shinra’s flames prove ineffective, so Joker joins the fray with swift melee strikes.
Haumea and Charon prepare for the “era of deciphering Pi,” while Yona announces the end is near. Hinawa’s rescue team advances, clashing with Destroyer Gold. At Company 5, Hibana uncovers doppelgänger links to her orphanage. The episode ends with Company 8 deciding to save Obi.
Fire Force Season 3 Episode 4 will pit Tamaki’s team against Gold, whose abilities nullify every assault. Licht will analyze Gold’s power but end up finding no countermeasure. Even Hinawa’s strongest attack will get deflected.
As Company 8 falters, a mysterious woman from Haijima’s past—once a Knight of the Ashen Flame rescued by Obi—arrives on the battlefield. Her intervention offers fresh hope for Joker and Shinra’s mission to free their captain and may reveal hidden truths about Gold’s origin and vulnerabilities.
Fire Force Season 3 Episode 4, titled ‘Golden Secret,’ is set to premiere on April 26, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. However, international audiences may be able to stream it as early as April 25 due to time zone differences.
According to the official anime website, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 4 will air in Japan on MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, and NBC and be available on Netflix. For viewers outside Japan and select Asian areas, it will stream on Crunchyroll.
