My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 & 13: Netflix Release Date Confirmed; Everything You Need To Know

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 and 13 originally aired in Japan on March 31, 2025, and April 9, 2025, respectively. However, due to unspecified production issues, the international release of the final two episodes was delayed by over two weeks.

As per Netflix Anime’s official Twitter account, the episodes will now be released simultaneously on Friday, April 25, 2025. The episodes will be titled ‘Feelings Beyond Dreams’ and ‘Once Spring Has Come...’. Keep reading to get a recap of the last episode as well as what to expect in the remaining two.

The eleventh episode of My Happy Marriage Season 2 saw Kiyoka confront Arata while imprisoned. Arata had insisted his actions were for Miyo and the Usuba family. Meanwhile, Miyo, aided by the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit, Tadakiyo, and Kazushi, worked to rescue Kiyoka.

As the battle outside escalated, they infiltrated the Gifted Communion’s base. The spiritual barrier was dispelled, allowing Kiyoka to destroy a pursuing Grotesquerie. After Miyo and Kiyoka reunited, his shikigami form vanished. With Kiyoka free, Kazushi and Tadakiyo joined the fight, and Miyo and Kiyoka reached Usui and Arata.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 12 will see Kiyoka overwhelmed by Usui's illusions. Miyo, seeking to prevent further deaths, brings everyone into the dream world. There, Sumi intervenes as Usui’s plans unravel, leading to his death and Arata’s injury.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 13 will see the Gifted Communion crisis end. Kiyoka resigns, and Miyo receives a wedding kimono and a royal invitation. She declines a position under Prince Takaihito, choosing life with Kiyoka. After proposing, the couple plans to commemorate their marriage by planting a cherry blossom tree in their garden.

