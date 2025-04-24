I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 4: Azusa Saves The Mandragora; Recap, Release Date And More
I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 4 will see the mandragora girl get chased by Eno and a large group of witches who wish to harvest her, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘We Went to Beelzebub's House,’ Azusa, Vania, and Fatla turn invisible to spy on Beelzebub’s work at her mansion. Discovered, they’re invited in and join a family meal. Exploring, Falfa and Shalsha find no maids and sneak to the messy second floor, learning Beelzebub never needed the extra rooms.
Laika and Flatorte compete in cleaning it. Meanwhile, the twins venture into the dangerous garden; Azusa rescues them from deadly flora. They learn the mysterious moving plant is a frightened mandragora girl.
I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 4 will see Halkara accidentally reveal the garden’s “walking, talking plant” to Eno, who summons a cadre of ambitious witches to harvest the legendary 300‑year‑old mandragora for its prized medicinal properties.
Determined to protect the young mandragora girl they rescued, Azusa, Falfa, Shalsha, Laika, and their demon allies rush to intercept Eno’s approaching witch entourage. Fans can anticipate a ‘tense’ chase and some clever defensive magic from Azusa’s family.
I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 4, titled ‘I Decided To Search For Mandragora,’ is set to air in Japan on April 26 at 9:30 pm JST on channels such as AT-X, TOKYO MX, and BS11. The episode will also stream on local platforms including ABEMA, Netflix, Hulu, and d Anime Store.
International audiences can watch I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 4 on Crunchyroll with English subtitles roughly an hour after the Japanese release, while Southeast Asian viewers can stream the episode via Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
