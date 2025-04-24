RuriDragon Chapter 34: Ruri Claims Her ‘Turf’; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last RuriDragon chapter, titled ‘Turf,’ began with the classroom temperature plummeting to 43°F due to Ruri’s new ability. Takemoto instructed everyone to open windows, then led Ruri outside into the sun. He clarified that her frost power is her third ‘ability,’ distinct from passive ‘traits.’ Ruri likened the two to Passive Skills and Active Skills.

Takemoto apologized for withholding information and explained his restrictions. Back inside, he taught the class that dragons use frost to claim territory, adapting environments to their preferences. Classmates find Ruri’s unintentional ‘turf marking’ endearing. Later, Ruri accidentally freezes a stall door and her tea, prompting her friends’ help.

She used her ability to cool the overheated classroom, feeling embarrassed as she served as an impromptu ice dispenser. RuriDragon Chapter 34 may open with a typical school day where Takemoto continues dragon lessons, introducing different dragon types and their abilities. Ruri might experiment further with her frost power

This may involve testing its limits or combining it with other traits. Scenes could show her enjoying lighthearted moments with friends, using her abilities playfully during high school activities. Additionally, interactions with new classmates or club members may introduce fresh relationships, expanding her social circle as she grows more comfortable with her dragon nature.

RuriDragon Chapter 34 is slated for release on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 12 am JST, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 24. For international fans, this means a daytime release on Sunday, May 4, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT, with the exact time varying by region and time zone.

Fans can access RuriDragon Chapter 34 on multiple platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's official website, and the MANGAPlus app and website. The latter two platforms offer free access to the first three and most recent three chapters, but a subscription is required to read the entire collection.

