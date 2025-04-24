Yaiba Episode 4: Onimaru Summons Demons; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Yaiba Episode 4 will see Onimaru, now possessed by his sword’s power, summon demon subordinates to chase after Yaiba. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Yaiba episode, titled ‘Another Maken,’ saw Onimaru’s demonic transformation give him horns and a sinister demeanor. The following day, buoyed by his previous victory, Yaiba faces Onimaru again at Sayaka’s school. Confident, Yaiba underestimates his opponent, who now wields the lethal Wind God Sword’s gust powers and easily overpowers him.
Learning that only the Thunder God Sword (Raijinken) can match this threat, Yaiba and Sayaka journey to meet Miyamoto Musashi, Raijinken’s guardian. Yaiba draws the sword from its pedestal, but its spirit seizes control until Musashi intervenes and commits to training him.
Although Yaiba has claimed the Thunder God Sword, its immense power has engulfed him, causing uncontrollable outbursts. Under Musashi’s guidance, he will begins rigorous training to master the blade in Yaiba Episode 4. Meanwhile, the demon-possessed Onimaru will perform a dark ritual that spawns eight demon minions.
These creatures launch an assault on the National Diet Building, seizing control of Japan’s government. With his Raijinken coveted by Onimaru, Yaiba must defend himself against two of the demon servants – the Frog Man and the Snake Man – sent to retrieve his sword.
Yaiba Episode 4, titled ‘Eight-Demon Assault,’ is set to premiere on April 26, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, airing every Saturday on Japanese networks like Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV. Early streaming in Japan will be available on platforms such as Netflix and ABEMA.
Other services, including NicoNico, Amazon Prime Video, the Anime Store, U-NEXT, Hulu, and Disney+, will release the episode later. Internationally, viewers can watch Yaiba Episode 4 on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and BiliBili, depending on regional availability and restrictions.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
