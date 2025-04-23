The Dinner Table Detective Episode 4: ‘Two-Timer’ Gets Killed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Here's A Message From The Dead File 2,’ Reiko notices Satomi’s blinds had been torn. She then asked her to continue what she was saying from before she fainted, though Satomi refused to respond. Kazamatsuri noticed Satomi’s room was directly above the murder weapon’s landing site, suggesting she was the intended target.

Reiko and Kazamatsuri re-questioned the suspects and discovered Goro had a weak alibi. That night, Kageyama concluded Satomi staged the scene to protect Goro. However, Maeda was revealed as the true culprit, enraged over past family losses tied to Kinue’s property acquisition.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 4 should begin with Reiko attending a lively summer festival with Kageyama, Ayaka, and Kaori, unaware a murder will soon follow. The next day, Shinichi Nozaki will be found poisoned in his apartment wearing only underwear. His broken phone, discovered at the festival, will connect him to the scene.

As Reiko investigates, she will discover Nozaki used a dating app and was seeing three women – Aya, Kanae, and Chizuru – simultaneously. However, the eyewitness account of a woman leaving his apartment will contradict all suspects’ physical traits, creating confusion.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 4, titled ‘Be Careful With Two-Timing File 1,’ will drop in Japan on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, first airing on Fuji TV, followed by AT-X. International viewers can expect the episode on the same date, with release times varying due to regional time differences.

The Dinner Table Detective anime, also commonly known as ‘The After-Dinner Mysteries,’ will stream weekly on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles. Currently, there are no announcements regarding English dubs or other language versions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

