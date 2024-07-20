Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Tower of God has resumed with Bahm's mysterious new identity and the determined Ja Wangnan facing new challenges. As Wangnan struggles through initial tests, he encounters powerful opponents on the Twentieth Floor who threaten his progress due to their elite status and power. Don’t miss Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 3, as it promises to raise more questions about Bahm’s goal. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and where to read

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 11 pm JST, as per the anime's official website. This translates to a daytime release the same day at around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary by location and time zone.

The episode will air on Japanese TV channels such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun Television, and BS Nippon Television. International fans can watch the Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3 on Crunchyroll 30 minutes after its Japanese broadcast, complete with English subtitles.

Expected plot in Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 3

In Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3, Jue Viole Grace's refusal to form a team will lead to the other test takers bonding as they prepare for the next challenge. As the plot aligns with the webtoon, Wangnan will be seen spending quality time with Miseng, Goseng, Horyang, and Akraptor.

Advertisement

The upcoming test designates each assigned room as the only trusted space, ultimately forming a team of seven for Viole. Meanwhile, Proctor Love will set forth an additional challenge, wary of Viole as a FUG threat in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 3. Fans can also expect to see Wangnan make a vital decision to solidify the team's formation.

Tower Of God Season 2 Episode 2 recap

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 2, titled The Strongest Regular, begins with a flashback where Bahm and Rachel discuss the Tower's history. Returning to the present, Bahm and other Regulars await additional test takers for the second stage, engaging in conversation as Bahm reminisces about his time with Rachel.

As new Regulars arrive, familiar faces like the delivery boy and money lender Kim Lurker reappear, joined by Yihwa, a flamethrower woman from the prestigious Yeon family, unsettling Wangnan. Lurker reveals that Prince, the president's son, is also taking the test, with his father bribing the proctor to ensure Prince's success.

Advertisement

Lurker sympathizes with Wangnan, as Prince intends to sabotage other test takers. Proctor Love outlines the rules for the second test: a physical strength evaluation using a Shinsu measuring device, with only eight advancing. Wangnan, ranking 10th, fears failure in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 2.

Prince and Lurker bet on who will rank first and win Yihwa. Kang Horyang leads with 6350 points, but Robdevil, Prince's associate, surpasses him with 11988 points. Despite slipping, Yihwa herself scores 22384 points, temporarily taking the lead until Prince, using buffs, scores 25521 points. A contestant points out Bahm as the strongest Regular.

Bahm effortlessly scores 134769 points, catching everyone's attention. Love notices Bahm's FUG crest. Fearful of failing, Wangnan begins to cry. Surprisingly, Love asks Bahm to choose seven others to advance with him, shocking everyone. Wangnan pleads to be chosen and is joined by others. Yihwa suggests choosing powerful teammates, but Bahm rejects them as unworthy.

Love then insists on forming a team for the next test. Yihwa questions Bahm's FUG crest, which he confirms as authentic, revealing himself as Jue Viole Grace, a FUG slayer candidate tasked with killing Jahad family members. Declaring them enemies in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 2, Bahm deems them unsuitable as teammates.

Advertisement

Love proposes a game: if Bahm wins, he can proceed alone; if Love wins, Bahm must comply with the rules. Bahm agrees, and Love announces a break for game preparations. Wangnan thinks about Bahm's mission, while Yihwa considers cooperating with Bahm, mistaking him for a woman and inviting him to shower together.

Bahm heads to the men's washroom, leaving Yihwa puzzled. In the men's locker room, Wangnan searches for his lost Jahad crest ring. Having found it earlier, Bahm returns it and questions Wangnan about his connection to Jahad. Wangnan dismisses it as a fashion trend in Tower of God Season 2 Episode 2.

Bahm, unfamiliar with the trend, returns the ring and advises Wangnan to take care of it. Tower of God Season 2 Episode 2 concludes with Proctor Love meeting the test director, determined to handle Viole as he emphasizes the necessity of their actions.

For more updates on the Regulars and Irregulars in Tower Of God Season 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.