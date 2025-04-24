Kagurabachi Chapter 77: Samura Awakens Tobimune’s True Power; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Kagurabachi Chapter 77 will see Samura Seiichi finally unleash the full extent of his Enchanted Blade’s abilities against Hiruhiko, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Banquet,’ Chihiro’s Nishiki counters Kumeyuri’s hallucinatory Banquet, prompting Hiruhiko to target Samura. Toto departs, and Hiruhiko unveils Kumeyuri’s second gift—Play—animating corpses as puppets. Their onslaught distorts the hotel’s roof, and Hiruhiko intensifies Banquet, hallucinating Samura into reliving Iori’s suffering through a phantom door.
Samura breaks free when flying corpses threaten Iori, shielding her at mortal cost. As Hiruhiko gloats, Samura’s tears spur him to activate Suzaku, healing all wounds in fiery rebirth, eyes restored as he stands ready to take down Hiruhiko.
Kagurabachi Chapter 77 will pit a fully healed Samurai against Hiruhiko, free from Banquet’s grip. Samura is likely to unleash Tobimune’s true power against the Hishaku-affiliated sorcerer, demonstrating the swiftness and precision that earned his legend.
Meanwhile, Iori still awaits her father for an emotional reunion—her memories restored, she may finally stand beside him. Whether Hiruhiko will withstand Samura’s assault remains to be seen. The battle between them will end up determining if the long-awaited father-daughter moment will come into being.
Kagurabachi Chapter 77 is set to release on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, April 27, though the exact time may vary due to time zone differences.
Fans can access Kagurabachi Chapter 77 through various Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official website. The physical copy will also be made available in Weekly Shonen Jump Combined Issue 22-23.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Kagurabachi manga.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: Kagurabachi Chapter 76 Spoilers: Hirohiko Targets Samura As Tobimune Heals Its Wielder; DEETS