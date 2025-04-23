Chainsaw Man Chapter 201: Fami To Reveal Her Identity To Yoru; Predictions And Possible Spoilers

With the battle against the Death Devil imminent, Chainsaw Man is entering a critical turning point in its second part as fans find themselves questioning the identities of a number of characters. The last chapter ended with a high-stakes action sequence where Fakesaw seemingly got the upper hand.

Having placed key characters like Denji, Asa, and Yoru in uncertain positions, fans can only wonder what the upcoming chapter will hold. Keep reading to find out what we predict will transpire in Chainsaw Man Chapter 201.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 to see Denji and Fakesaw’s battle escalate

Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 will likely pick up directly from the cliffhanger of Chapter 200, where Denji lands a blow on Fake Chainsaw Man, cutting off his arm. This next chapter should keep the spotlight on their fight, with Fakesaw confronting Denji about the consequences of going against the Death Devil.

He will likely claim that Denji’s biggest mistake wasn’t the attack itself, but that it represents an act of defiance against the Death Devil’s will. During this exchange, he may reveal his true identity and explain his role as the Death Devil’s emissary. Denji might briefly pause the fight to question this connection and ask what the Death Devil actually wants, leading to some cryptic explanation.

Fami confronts Yoru in Chainsaw Man Chapter 201

As Denji continues battling Fakesaw, Yoru is expected to stay out of the fight at first, honoring her promise to let Denji handle things. However, this will likely change with the sudden appearance of Fami – the real Famine Devil. Fami may attack Yoru directly in Chainsaw Man Chapter 201, leading to a short skirmish in which Yoru seemingly defeats her.

However, Fami will likely survive using her ability to leech life from nearby living beings. After regenerating, she will likely to finally introduce herself properly, confirming her true identity as the Famine Devil, stunning Yoru who believed she already knew who ‘Fami’ was.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 201: Asa and Yoru realize the Death Devil’s deception

Fami’s reveal will throw Yoru into disarray, especially once Asa questions the inconsistency in identities. This confrontation in Chainsaw Man Chapter 201 may lead Yoru to the terrifying realization that the entity she thought was Fami all along was actually the Death Devil in disguise.

Overwhelmed, Yoru could force Asa to take control of their body to continue the fight. The chapter may close with both of them spotting the Death Devil from a rooftop, silently watching the chaos unfold – confirming they’ve been manipulated from the beginning.

For more predictions like this and updates from the Chainsaw Man manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are purely speculative and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

