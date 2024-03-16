50 Best Anime Quotes From Kekkai Sensen And One Piece To Pokemon And Eureka Seven

Anime, an art form and now culture that has originated in Japan, encompasses both film and television series under its umbrella. For those unfamiliar, diving into the world of anime can be a revelation. While some may initially associate them with children's entertainment akin to Western cartoons, anime caters to audiences of all ages. This inclusivity is evident not just in its visual style and themes but also in its dialogue, often yielding memorable quotes.

While some might be new to anime, iconic franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z have permeated mainstream consciousness. Every anime boasts standout lines that enrich the viewing experience, whether through poignant reflections or moments of sorrow. Here are 50 such quotes from a wide range of anime.

1. Kenshin Himura, Rurouni Kenshin

“You can die anytime, but living takes true courage.”

2. MewTwo, Mewtwo Strikes Back - Pokemon: The First Movie

“I see now that the circumstances of one's birth is irrelevant, it is what you do with the gift of life that determines who you are.”

3. Saitama, One Punch Man

“Human strength lies in the ability to change yourself.”

4. Lelouch Vi Britannia, Code Geass

“You will never be able to love anybody else until you love yourself.”

5. Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece

“If you don't take risks, you can't create a future.”

6. Seishuu Handa, Barakamon

“Simplicity is the easiest path to true beauty.”

7. Grimsley, Pokemon

“It's more important to master the cards you're holding than to complain about the ones your opponent was dealt.”

8. Reiko Mikami, Another

“Not giving up on yourself is what's truly important. That way you don't end up pathetic.”

9. Murata Ken, Kyou Kara Maou!

“The past is the past. We cannot indulge ourselves in memories and destroy the present.”

10. Erza Scarlet, Fairy Tail

“Hurt me with the truth. But never comfort me with a lie.”

11. Lion Sin Escanor, The Seven Deadly Sins

“I have no reason to feel hatred towards those beneath me. All I feel towards them is pity.”

12. Simon, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

“Reject common sense to make the impossible possible.”

13. Vegeta, Dragon Ball Z

“Push through the pain. Giving up hurts more.”

14. Roy Mustang, Fullmetal Alchemist

“Nothing’s perfect, the world’s not perfect, but it’s there for us, trying the best it can. That’s what makes it so damn beautiful.”

15. Monk Momoaki, The Boy and the Beast

“If you never listen to anyone, you can't give proper advice.”

16. Mitsuyoshi Anzai, Slam Dunk

“When you give up, that’s when the game ends.”

17. Lelouch Vi Britannia, Code Geass

“The only true fear is the fear of the unknown.”

18. Fuegoleon Vermillion, Black Clover

“Being weak is nothing to be ashamed of... Staying weak is!”

19. Sakata Gintoki, Gintama

“If you have time to fantasize about a beautiful ending, why not live beautifully until the end?”

20. Donquixote Doflamingo, One Piece

“Pirates are evil? The Marines are righteous? These terms have always changed throughout the course of history! Kids who have never seen peace and kids who have never seen war have different values! Those who stand at the top determine what's wrong and what's right! This very place is neutral ground! Justice will prevail, you say? But of course it will! Whoever wins this war becomes justice!”

21. Kakashi Hatake, Naruto

“The difference between the novice and the master is that the master has failed more times than the novice has tried.”

22. Leonardo Watch, Blood Blockade Battlefront

“Once you get used to the abnormalities, they become mundane.”

23. Claudia Hodgins, Violet Evergarden

“You don’t realize your body is on fire and burning up because of the things you did. You’ll understand one day. And then you’ll realize for the first time that you have many burns”

24. Mary Macbeth, Blood Blockade Battlefront

“Even now, twenty centuries after the death of Christ, the world is a long way from peace.”

25. Renton Thurston, Eureka Seven

“Don't beg for things. Do it yourself, or else you won't get anything.”

26. Vegeta, Dragon Ball Super

“Trespass into the domain of the Gods and use that might to conquer Jiren!”

27. Satsuki Kiryuuin, Kill la Kill

“Fear is freedom! Subjugation is liberation! Contradiction is truth! Those are the facts of this world! And you will all surrender to them, you pigs in human clothing!”

28. Sanae Furukawa, Clannad

“If your life can change once, your life can change again.”

29. Baraggan Louisenbairn, Bleach

“Humans die. Animals die. Plants die. Even soul reapers die. It’s the arch of the universe. Everything that comes to life eventually ceases to exist.”

30. All Might, My Hero Academia

“The most inflated egos are often the most fragile.”

31. Mugen, Samurai Champloo

“Don't live your life making up excuses. The one making your choices is yourself!”

32. Koro-sensei, Assassination Classroom

“Whether a fish lives in a clear stream or a water ditch, so long as it continues swimming forward, it will grow up beautifully.”

33. Vash The Stampede, Trigun

“If you only face forward, there is something you will miss seeing.”

34. Edward Elric, Fullmetal Alchemist

“Like I always say, can’t find a door? Make your own.”

35. Mikasa Ackerman, Attack on Titan

“Believe in your own power.”

36. Akame, Akame Ga Kill

“As the living it is our responsibility to carry out the wishes of the ones who are gone.”

37. Yamamoto Genryusai Shigekuni, Bleach

“Do not live bowing down. You must die standing up.”

38. Alucard, Hellsing

“Giving up kills people. When people reject giving up... they finally win the right to transcend humanity.”

39. Vegeta, Dragon Ball Z

“Let me ask you: Does a machine like yourself ever experience fear?”

40. Shiroe, Log Horizon

“If you can't do something, then don't. Focus on what you can.”

41. Akasaka Ryuunosuke, The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

“Love is simply an electrical bug in the human neural circuit.”

42. Sohma Hatori, Fruits Basket

“If it’s possible for one person to be hurt by another, then it’s possible for that person to be healed by another.”

43. Khamsin, Shakugan No Shana

“Love is never as simple as sharing the same path.”

44. Madara Uchiha, Naruto

“When a man learns to love, he must bear the risk of hatred.”

45. Hachiman Hikigaya, Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru

“Fake people have an image to maintain. Real people just don't care.”

46. Lelouch Vi Britannia, Code Geass

“The only ones who should kill are those who are prepared to be killed.”

47. Edward Elric, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

“How can you move forward if you keep regretting the past?”

48. Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece

“Being lonely is more painful than getting hurt.”

50. Gildarts Clive, Fairy Tail

“Fear is not evil. It tells you what weakness is. And once you know your weakness, you can become stronger as well as kinder.”

As we can see, anime's dialogue transcends mere words on a screen; it offers glimpses into characters' souls and creators' visions. Diverse in genre and tone, anime encompasses everything from thrilling shonen adventures to contemplative seinen dramas. Each quote encapsulates profound truths, inviting viewers to reflect on the human experience. Anime quotes, with their ability to evoke a wide range of emotions, serve as potent reminders of the power of storytelling.

