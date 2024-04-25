Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3: Defense Force Exam Phase Two – Will Kafka Pass? Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Kafka Hibino’s life has been upended by his transformation into a Kaiju, though this has now given him the opportunity to fulfil his dream of joining the Defense Force. Assisted by his friend Ichikawa, Kafka's recent exploits have thrust him into the spotlight, and now Kafka and Ichikawa find themselves progressing towards the second round of the Defense Force exam.

Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3’s release date, expected plot and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3: release date and where to stream

The upcoming Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3 is set to be released on Saturday, April 27, at 11:30 pm JST. For most viewer around the world, this translates to a daytime release the same day around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. However, the exact release time will vary depending on individual time zones. The Kaiju No. 8 anime will be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3

In Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3, we will likely see Ichikawa reveal their occupation at the Kaiju disposal company as an excuse as to why Kafka smells like a Kaiju. This may not completely convince Kikoru, but is a believable response.

In the later parts of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3, Kafka and Ichikawa will likely find out more about the second phase of the Defense Force Examination. Mina will likely appear once more at the test grounds, seeing as she is a central figure within the Defense Force.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 is titled The Kaiju Who Defeats Kaiju, and opened with a flashback between Kafka and Mina during their youth, offering a glimpse into their past friendship. As we transition back to the present timeline, Mina briefs her Third Division comrades about a Kaiju sighted at a hospital, stressing the importance of defeating it. News of the Kaiju spreads rapidly across Yokohama, triggering alarms and news broadcasts throughout the city.

Meanwhile, Kafka and Reno talk to the old man, attempting to convince the latter that he's not a dangerous Kaiju. However, their efforts prove futile, leading Kafka and Reno to leave the hospital to prevent further destruction. As they make their way towards an evacuation area, one of Mina's troops informs her that the Kaiju has left the hospital and where it was heading.

During their journey, Reno reflects on Kafka's situation and questions whether Kafka was actually himself. Kafka, experiencing strange bodily changes, is unsure himself. He seems more concerned by the fact that his body was excreting in an odd manner in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2. The duo discusses Kafka's potential involvement with the Defense Force now that he was a Kaiju, and how its mission is to exterminate Kaiju. Upon reaching a cordon, Kafka senses the presence of an enemy Kaiju nearby, prompting them to take cover.

Elsewhere, a Yoju threatens a young girl and her mother, only to be intercepted by Kafka, who delivers a powerful blow to the creature. After ensuring the safety of the child and her mother, Kafka comforts the girl before his departure, though the girl thanks him instead. This triggers Kafka to remember his promise to Mina, and helps him turn back into a human.

Three months later, at Kafka's workplace, his coworkers watch a news broadcast revealing Kafka's Kaiju form's new codename, Kaiju No. 8. Meanwhile, Reno receives mail confirming his and Kafka’s passage of the first round of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force selection tests. Reno goes to Kafka to share the news, only to find him in his Kaiju form in public. He berates him in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2, and urges him to control his powers.

As Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 progresses, Kafka and Reno reflect on their recent encounter with the Yoju and discuss Kafka's enrollment in the Defense Force. Despite Reno's concerns, Kafka remains determined to take the second exam. Ten days later, Kafka and Reno arrive at the West Tokyo Venue, where they encounter a young girl named Kikoru Shinomiya, who behaves rudely towards Kafka. After using her suit to throw away Kafka’s company car, she asks Kafka why he smells like a Kaiju.

For more updates on Kafka’s journey into Defense Force as a Kaiju in Kaiju No. 8, keep up with Pinvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

