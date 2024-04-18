What is Re: Monster Anime About? Why Is It Proving to Be Confusing For the Fans?

With so many new anime aiming to match the high standards that the anime fans have been treated to this year, the Spring 2024 anime schedule is attempting to maintain the momentum from the Winter 2024 season. However, one anime that is gaining recognition for taking a very different approach is Re: Monster. Only three episodes old, the latest manga series has been labeled as the wildest of 2024 by anime fans already.

It is adapted from the light novel series of the same name written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada. If you can’t decide if it is worth watching or recommending to anyone else or feeling FOMO, here’s why it is labeled as the wildest and one of the most confusing animes by the fans.

What is Re: Monster About?

The series follows a young boy named Tomokui Kanata, the protagonist who is a mercenary, getting fatally stabbed by an enigmatic woman in an enigmatic futuristic-looking city. In a fantastical realm, he reincarnates as Gobrou, a goblin, and retains his memories, intelligence, and significant talent from his past existence— the psychic capacity to absorb the abilities of anything he consumes. Throughout the first month of his life, Gobrou consistently outpaces his fellow goblin siblings in terms of evolution and survives by drawing on his knowledge and experiences.

Determined to survive in this new life, he trains and eats over the next few days and eventually, he becomes a strong Hobgoblin.

What Happened In the Latest Episode 3?

The third episode of Re: Monster opens with Gobrou returning as an ogre to the goblin cave. Every goblin is initially afraid, but once they find out who Gobrou is, all of the tension disappears.

On his return to the goblin cave, Gobrou soon finds that his female friends are not welcoming him back. Former unbiased alchemist, Spinel admits that she became envious when she saw Gobrou's hickeys and realized she wasn't the only one. When Spinel tries her luck with Gobrou, she finds herself in the company of six other women who are keen on joining her.

However, what takes the audiences and fans by surprise is how despite turning an ogre, Gobrou turns his goblin mode on with a dryad.

In the last scene of Episode 3, Gobrou surprises fans by using his Libido skill to gain the upper hand against a dryad that tries to seduce him. Though it isn't explicit, it is enough information you to realize that the two have a great time for five hours straight. This caused a major stir in the episode's Crunchyroll comment area. The series also lets you know that this harem isekai scene is not over yet, no matter how ridiculous and juvenile it may seem at first.

What Is So Wild And Confusing About Re: Monster Anime?

According to the fans, a lot of information is packed into this plot. However, it does not make the anime clumsy or the character designs overly extravagant. In addition to the element of reincarnation with preexisting powers, it also features a quick-paced romance that develops into a physical relationship in the first three episodes itself. Furthermore, these episodes also feature a study of harems. Gobrou is undoubtedly an active protagonist, which has contributed to the crazy experience so far.

