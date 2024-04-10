Re:Monster Episode 3: Gobukichi To Evolve Soon; Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot, And More

Goburou has evolved again, this time into a huge ogre. Goburou will now have to face fresh trials, grappling with this evolved form and the newfound power it entails. As the goblin society adapts to his transformation, both external threats and internal conflicts loom large. Keep reading to find out the Re:Monster Episode 3’s release date, where to stream it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Re:Monster Episode 3: release date and streaming details

Re:Monster Episode 3 is set to premiere on Monday, April 15th, at 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT. This follows the weekly release schedule, with one episode dropping each Monday. The episode is expected to have a duration of approximately 25 minutes, consistent with previous episodes.

For viewers in Japan, the series will be available on the Tokyo MX, BS11, and TVh channels. Global audiences on the other hand can catch Re:Monster Episode 3 exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in Re:Monster Episode 3

Re:Monster Episode 3 will be titled Re:Use, and will likely follow Goburou as he faces new challenges while getting adjusted to his evolved form and the responsibilities it brings. He might encounter external threats or internal strife within the goblin society.

Gobukichi may also evolve in Re:Monster Episode 3, considering his shared experience with Goburou in hunting and leveling up together. They also evolved into hobgoblins at the same time, so this is highly likely. However, the nature of his evolution remains uncertain.

Re:Monster Episode 2 recap

Re:Monster Episode 2, titled Re:D Bear, delves deeper into Goburou's leadership as he navigates the complexities of goblin society. On Day 17, the grim discovery of deceased human captives sets a somber tone, prompting Goburou and the elder goblin to perform funeral rites. By Day 26, under Goburou's rigorous training, the goblins are surprised by the unexpected arrival of an elder group, revealing themselves as the previous generation, who bear both supplies and captured humans. Struggling to balance responsibility and empathy, Goburou battles against the leader and wins, thereby assuming goblin leadership and safeguarding the new captives.

The humans are entrusted to him, and he instructs the goblins not to touch them. He provides them with food and shelter, and discusses their predicament with them. As days pass, internal dissent brews among the goblins, though Goburou's strength helps him solidify his authority. However, some parent goblins attempt to sneak into the humans’ area to harm them, but Goburou quickly discovers their scheme.

He punishes the rogues, and the leader ends up dying later. Afterward, on Day 32, Goburou goes hunting with Gobumi and Gobukichi, and they hunt and eat a tri-horn horse, while Goburou gains more skills like Triple Thrust and Quick Healing. That night, one of the human girls sleeps beside him out of fear, and he wakes up the next day to find Gobumi also there. Gobe, the goblin who followed Goburou’s group to carry their things, evolves into a hobgoblin, and Goburou divides the goblins into various groups depending on their specialties.

He then sets out to hunt some more in the forest and faces a Red Bear in a grueling battle. After sustaining severe injuries and losing his left arm, Goburou emerges victorious and later evolves into a Rare Ogre Species. In the after-credit scene, Goburou is seen returning to the goblin cave, where Goburou's evolved form sparks confusion and awe among his kin. The elder goblin highlights his rapid ascent in power. Re:Monster Episode 2 concludes as Goburou reflects on his gratitude for making it back home safely.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Goburou’s next evolution in Re:Monster.