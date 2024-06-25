Which Rank Does Tanjiro Hold In Demon Slayer Corps? Explained

Kimetsu No Yaiba aka Demon Slayer is one of the most popular animes of this generation. As the Hashira Training Arc edges closer to its finale, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Tanjiro has finally become a Hashira. With Rengoku Sama gone, and Tengen Uzui retiring from his Hashira duties, it seems the Hashira rank is inevitable.

The tenth story arc of the anime, which is the Hashira Training Arc sees all the members of the Demon Slayer Corps undergo rigorous training for they know that Muzan Kibutsuji is plotting to come after Nezuko. With the intense training, will Tanjiro finally become stronger and improve his ranking? Let’s take a closer look.

Demon Slayer Corps Hierarchy

The Demon Slayer Corps was founded 1000 years ago when Muzan Kibutsuji became the first-ever demon. Tanjiro joined the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his sister Nezuko back to human form and kill Muzan who slaughtered his family.

Tanjiro passed the final selection and officially became a Mizunoto (lowest rank) in the Demon Slayer Corps. Each member of the corps is categorized by their rank. Members of the Corps can ascend their ranks by undertaking various missions and proving themselves. Here’s a look at all of them.

Hashira (Elites) Kinoe Kinoto Hinoe Hinoto Tsuchinoe Tsuchinoto Kanoe Kanoto Mizunoe Mizunoto

Tanjiro has made steady progress in his rankings and was a Kanoe during the Entertainment District Arc. His latest ranking has not been revealed as of yet, but having killed Upper Moon 6 (Gyutaro and Daki) and Upper Moon 4 (Hantengu) it would not come as a surprise if he were to rise to Kinoe.

Will Tanjiro become a Hashira?

To become a Hashira, certain conditions have to be met. One must slay over 50 demons as a Kinoe or slay one of the 12 Upper Moon Demons. Tanjiro qualifies to become a Hashira but maybe having a Demon sister has been a hindrance, especially considering his beef with the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa.

Also, Tanjiro Kamado is not a Kinoe as of yet and he did have the Hashiras help him defeat some of the Twelve Moon Demons. But there have been exceptions of members who were talented enough and became Hashiras in a very short time. Muichiro Tokito aka The Mist Hashira is the youngest of the lot at just 14 years old.

Another exception is Giyu Tomioka who succeeded Sakonji Urokadaki as the Water Hashira. Who knows maybe Tanjiro Kamado will succeed Giyu as the Water Hashira, after all, Water Breathing was among the first techniques that he learned, and considering the history between the 2 of them.

Tanjiro’s ultimate goal is to find a cure for his sister and kill Muzan Kibutsuji so for him rankings are the last thing he has to worry about. With the Hashira Training Arc nearing an end, Tanjiro is preparing himself for his ultimate battle with the Demon King in the final arc.

