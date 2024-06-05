Demon Slayer Season 4 Post-Credits Scene Displays THIS Awaited Reunion For Tanjiro

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 is halfway through its adaptation of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, focusing on Tanjiro Kamado's training sessions with the Hashira. The anime has reunited Tanjiro and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and offers a new look at each Hashira before they face Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Ranks forces in the final battles.

As each of the members of the Demon Slaying Corps are preparing to face off against Muzan Kibutsuji in the very near future, each new episode of Demon Slayer is all that more curious as to what they'll show.

Demon Slayer reunites Tanjiro and Mitsuri

In Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 4, Tanjiro and Mitsuri reunite, revealing that Mitsuri raises bees in her free time and uses the honey to make breads and sweets for Tanjiro during his training phase. However, the training's purpose remains unrevealed as of the end of the post-credits scene. The positive thinking characters in the series are reunited in a bright and cheery reunion.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc has seen Tanjiro taking on training sessions from each of the Hashira, with each of the Pillars giving the slayers beneath them a unique style or technique that will help them in the fights later.

With Tengen it was to raise their stamina, and with Muichiro it was to better flow between attacks. It's hard to gauge what Mitsuri is helping to teach given her acrobatic fighting style, but that's likely going to play into what Tanjiro needs to learn next.

A brief about Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji is one the two deuteragonists, alongside Muichiro Tokito of the Swordsmith Village arc and its third season adaptation. She is also the deuteragonist of the manga spin-off Kyojuro Rengoku: Gaidan, which depicts about her time as the protégé of the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku.

She is the Love Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps and a love interest of Obanai Iguro. Unlike most of members of Demon Slayer Corps whose lives were destroyed by Demons and joined the Corps to seek vengeance, Mitsuri entered the Corps to seek a strong man who would accept and marry her, since the Demon Slayer Corps is comprised of many strong men. After training rigorously in a bid to interact with Pillars as much as she could, she became the Pillar herself.

She wears a modified violet tinted version of the Demon Slayer Corps Uniform and a white haori. Within' her uniform the chest area is unbuttoned and she wears a short skirt instead of the Hakama. She wears a pair of striped lime-green socks with a pair of navy blue thigh-high socks and pink lined boots with sandals.

Mitsuri, nicknamed The Hashira of Love, is a passionate and emotional girl who constantly compliments others, despite her shyness. She is kind to others, especially Obanai Iguro, and admires her fellow Hashira brethren, particularly her mentor, Rengoku. Mitsuri's loving kindness extends to Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, who are protective of her.

She was one of the only Hashiras, along with Giyu, to accept Nezuko into the corps, despite her being a demon. In the Swordsmith Village Arc, she forms a bond with the Kamado siblings, particularly Nezuko, acting as a big sister figure.

Out of presumably all characters in the series, Mitsuri is the only one to not have endured a tragic background, or at least the least tragic; instead of losing one of her loved ones or relatives, she has only experienced constant rejection over other men because of her exotic hair color.

