Demon Slayer Season 4: Which Hashira Might Lose Their Life Ahead Of Infinity Castle Arc? Find Out

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 aired on June 9, 2024, focusing on the tragic Shinazugawa brothers' interaction. The episode sparked discussion among fans, with some noticing a frame hinting at Muichiro's impending demise.

The anime is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and will release episode 6 on June 16, 2024, revealing Tanjiro's training under Gyomei Himejima and Gyomei's mysterious backstory.

Muichiro Tokito's fate in Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle Arc

In Demon Slayer season 4, episode 4 focuses on Tanjiro's training with Muichiro, foreshadowing Muzan's silent approach. Tanjiro's training against Muichiro is briefly shown, with Muichiro's sword creating a trial line through Tanjiro's stomach, splitting his body into two halves. Some fans interpret this line as a foreshadowing of Muichiro's death in the manga.

Muichiro Tokito played a crucial role in the battle against Kokushibo during the Infinity Castle arc of the Demon Slayer series. This fight also involved Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima, and Genya Shinazugawa, but only Sanemi and Gyomei survived.

Muichiro faced the Upper Moon 1 demon first, and Kokushibo revealed their connection. Despite their efforts, Mist Hashira was outmatched by Kokushibo, highlighting the vast difference in their abilities and skills.

Muichiro, outmatched by Kokushibo, successfully pierced him with his blade. Kokushibo then slashed Muichiro multiple times, causing him to split in half. This ended with Mist Hashira, who managed to turn his Nichirin blade red while being cut in half. Muichiro's efforts helped Sanemi and Gyomei defeat Kokushibo.

Muichiro's death was one of the most tragic in the manga, especially after the revelation that he was related to Yoriichi and Kokushibo. Despite his immense talent, he couldn't reach his full potential. Mist Hashira's bravery and lineage weight make his death poignant, highlighting the harsh realities faced by gifted warriors in the battle against demons.

A brief about Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro is a young boy of fair skin and short stature with a lean muscular build along with long, straight hair of a black color that fades to pale turquoise as it approaches his waist.

He wears his hair loose with two clumps protruding slightly from each side of his head, a set of marginally shorter hair left down to frame his face, and unruly bangs over his forehead. He also possesses large, empty-looking pale turquoise eyes. He is identical in appearance to his older twin brother Yuichiro.

Following his meeting with Tanjiro Kamado and the return of his childhood memories, Muichiro's once empty-looking eyes seem to now have a hopeful glimmer that is accompanied by a more upbeat and cheery expression, reminiscent of his former demeanor before the death of Yuichiro.

Muichiro wears a dark, slightly turquoise-tinted version of the Demon Slayer uniform. His uniform has longer, looser sleeves that are more reminiscent of those of a kimono than of the standard cuffed uniform. Along with this, the lack of bands of cloth wrapped around his calves gives his uniform an overall loose and sizable appearance. He also has dark blue tabi socks and a pair of white zōri with dark blue straps.

When Muichiro was young, he wore a light, sleeveless yukata with a light blue mist design, similar to the darker one his brother wore when they were both ten.

Due to Tanjiro's presence around him, Muichiro manifested his Demon Slayer Mark during the battle against the Upper Rank 5 Gyokko. Muichiro's mark is dark red colored, resembling mist-shaped clouds on both his cheeks and forehead.

Muichiro is an air-headed individual who seems to constantly wander off in thought and is unable to focus on anything. Impassive and, at times, obtuse, he tends to think only for himself and operates on logic alone, never letting emotions guide him, making him seem seemingly apathetic and indifferent. However, Tanjiro Kamado sensed that Muichiro wasn't being apathetic on purpose as he didn't emanate any animosity.

Despite his mostly uncaring and unserious demeanor, he has been shown to become serious when it is required and is devoted to his position as the Demon Slayer Corps' Mist Hashira. Alternatively, he seems to display a cold and arrogant side.

Despite his young age in comparison to his Hashira brethren, Muichiro is an incredibly talented and skilled member of the Demon Slayer Corps, who was noted by the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku to be more skilled than he was at his age. Even before becoming a Demon Slayer, he was able to completely overpower a demon using only wooden stakes and farming tools.

