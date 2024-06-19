Demon Slayer: What Is Nakime's Role In Muzan Kibutsuji's Plan? Explained

Nakime, a demon in the Demon Slayer series, was first introduced in the first season's final episode as the Biwa and controller of the Infinity Castle, a complex structure housing numerous demons and the meeting place between Kibutsuji Muzan and the 12 Kizuki.

Nakime's return to the anime season prompts a discussion among anime-only fans about her role in Muzan's Demon Slayer plans. Manga chapters will provide a deeper understanding of Muzan's intentions for Nakime in his quest for true immortality.

Nakime's role in Muzan Kibutsuji's plan

Nakime is a recurring character and a supporting antagonist in the Infinity Castle Arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. She is a demon who owns and controls the Infinity Castle and serves directly under Muzan Kibutsuji. Sometime after Hantengu's death during the battle in the Swordsmith Village, Nakime attains the position of Upper-Rank Four in the Twelve Kizuki.

Nakime is the replacement Upper Moon 4 demon, taking over after Hantengu's death. Muzan needs a demon to replace Hantengu. Nakime's role in Demon Slayer involves reconnaissance and manipulating the Infinity Castle. She can create multiple clones of her eyes and send them over long distances to monitor areas.

Nakime infiltrated the Demon Slayer Corps and found Kagaya Ubuyashiki's location. She was also tasked with finding Nezuko Kamado, a key piece for true immortality, but did not succeed in this task.

Muzan visited Kagaya Ubuyashiki's mansion and had a conversation with him, who was on the brink of death due to a curse. Muzan killed Ubuyashiki, and Nakime's ability to manipulate the Infinity Castle led to the Hashira and other demon hunters pursuing Muzan.

Nakime, the only remaining Upper Moon demon, played a crucial role in isolating the Hashira and making their lives miserable during Muzan's attempt to kill him. She was responsible for manipulating the Infinity Castle, a crucial part of Muzan's plan. Nakime's exceptional support abilities make her one of the most interesting demons in Muzan's legion.

Anime fans can expect Nakime to receive significant screen time in the 'Infinity Castle' arc of the series, showcasing her potential. Despite her less impressive powers compared to Hantengu, Nakime's assistance to Muzan is more significant than in the animanga series. Stay tuned for more anime and manga news in 2024.

A brief about Nakime

Nakime is aloof and taciturn, almost never speaking and displaying little to no emotion or will outside of obeying orders. She was extremely loyal to Muzan, listening and following his every order faultlessly, something he appreciated.

In fact, her unwavering loyalty to him is one of the very few instances Muzan ever complimented an individual, though it seemed more likely that he was satisfied to have a powerful tool to use at his disposal. Despite this outwardly one-sided relationship, Nakime graciously accepted his words and told her master she was honored to be of great use to him.

She showed little interaction with other demons and seemed to be mostly disinterested in their presence. During the Lower Ranks Meeting, she calmly sat by and observed with the same stone-faced expression as the demons were all ruthlessly killed, almost paying them no attention and simply waiting for Muzan to give her another order.

Similarly, in the Upper Ranks Meeting, later on, she only speaks during two instances, answering Akaza's queries and rejecting Doma's invitation to be at his temple.

Despite this, in her battle against Obanai Iguro and Mitsuri Kanroji, Nakime appeared to be very confident in her powers and did not regard the threat the two posed on her, remaining unmoving as the Hashira launched numerous attacks against her that would prove futile due to her vast and highly unorthodox powers.

Despite not displaying much in terms of fighting ability, as the holder of the fourth highest position in the Twelve Kizuki, Nakime is nonetheless an extremely powerful demon. She was capable of using her unorthodox Blood Demon Art to thwart the efforts of Obanai and Mitsuri at beheading her and stall the two Hashira for most of their battle, with neither of the two skilled combatants being able to so much as scratch her.

Nakime was shown to possess a level of speed comparable to the Hashira, namely of Obanai and Mitsuri, reacting to and successfully evading the former's Venom Fangs of the Narrow Head technique and the latter's attacks.

Nakime is always seen carrying a four-stringed wooden biwa on her lap. A biwa is a short-necked lute that Nakime used in performances when she was a human, being particularly talented in playing it as well.

Her biwa is used as a medium for her Blood Demon Art, as she is required to strum to instrument using a single large Bachi pick to use it. As a demon, her Biwa and Bachi may be fashioned from her flesh and blood, similar to other tools and weapons used by demons.

