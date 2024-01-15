Apartment 404: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, and more call fans to watch variety show in new solo posters

tvN's upcoming mystery series, Apartment 404, is generating heightened anticipation with the release of new posters featuring the cast; Yoo Jae Suk, Jennie, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, Oh Na Ra, And Lee Jung Ha. Scheduled to debut on January 15, the posters provide a sneak peek into the characters' curious expressions as they embark on individual investigations within the apartment complex.

tvN teases intriguing adventures in new Apartment 404 posters

tvN has heightened anticipation for its upcoming show by releasing new posters featuring the cast of the mystery series. Set to premiere on January 15, the posters offer a glimpse into the characters' inquisitive gazes as they embark on individual investigations within an apartment complex. Yoo Jae Suk and Cha Tae Hyun bring playful energy, using their fingers to point at something intriguing.

Oh Na Ra radiates a refreshing smile, while Yang Se Chan wears a mischievous look while adjusting his glasses.

Jennie and Lee Jung Ha contribute to the suspense with wary gazes, leaving viewers curious about the reasons behind their door-to-door apartment visits.

Advertisement

The unique poses captured through the apartment peephole add an element of intrigue, further building excitement for the chemistry among the diverse cast members.

More details about Apartment 404

Helmed by director Jung Chul Min, renowned for the success of the tvN variety show Sixth Sense, the much-anticipated reality variety program, Apartment 404, is poised to captivate audiences. The innovative show unfolds within an apartment, featuring six diverse residents who embark on unraveling the truth behind extraordinary events occurring in their living spaces.

Based on true stories, each episode promises a unique setting, occurring in different periods and locations. The stellar cast, including Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan, adds to the excitement. Apartment 404 not only showcases the residents' chemistry but also delves into real-life mysteries, providing viewers with a thrilling and immersive experience as they uncover the secrets hidden behind the apartment doors.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: RIIZE appears shocked and in discomfort during massive airport mobbing incident; fans call for better security