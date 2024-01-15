Apartment 404: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, and more call fans to watch variety show in new solo posters
Ahead of its highly anticipated premiere, tvN’s Apartment 404 has unveiled new individual posters featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan and Lee Jung Ha. Read on!
-
Apartment 404 unveils individual posters featuring Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie and more
-
All you need to know about upcoming variety show Apartment 404
tvN's upcoming mystery series, Apartment 404, is generating heightened anticipation with the release of new posters featuring the cast; Yoo Jae Suk, Jennie, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, Oh Na Ra, And Lee Jung Ha. Scheduled to debut on January 15, the posters provide a sneak peek into the characters' curious expressions as they embark on individual investigations within the apartment complex.
tvN teases intriguing adventures in new Apartment 404 posters
tvN has heightened anticipation for its upcoming show by releasing new posters featuring the cast of the mystery series. Set to premiere on January 15, the posters offer a glimpse into the characters' inquisitive gazes as they embark on individual investigations within an apartment complex. Yoo Jae Suk and Cha Tae Hyun bring playful energy, using their fingers to point at something intriguing.
Oh Na Ra radiates a refreshing smile, while Yang Se Chan wears a mischievous look while adjusting his glasses.
Jennie and Lee Jung Ha contribute to the suspense with wary gazes, leaving viewers curious about the reasons behind their door-to-door apartment visits.
The unique poses captured through the apartment peephole add an element of intrigue, further building excitement for the chemistry among the diverse cast members.
More details about Apartment 404
Helmed by director Jung Chul Min, renowned for the success of the tvN variety show Sixth Sense, the much-anticipated reality variety program, Apartment 404, is poised to captivate audiences. The innovative show unfolds within an apartment, featuring six diverse residents who embark on unraveling the truth behind extraordinary events occurring in their living spaces.
Based on true stories, each episode promises a unique setting, occurring in different periods and locations. The stellar cast, including Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan, adds to the excitement. Apartment 404 not only showcases the residents' chemistry but also delves into real-life mysteries, providing viewers with a thrilling and immersive experience as they uncover the secrets hidden behind the apartment doors.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: RIIZE appears shocked and in discomfort during massive airport mobbing incident; fans call for better security
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more