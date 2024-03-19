Apartment 404 producer reacts to controversy surrounding BLACKPINK's Jennie's absence from post-work get-togethers

Jung Chul Min, the producer of Apartment 404, addressed speculations regarding BLACKPINK's Jennie. These rumors emerged due to Jennie not being a part of another show named My Name is Gabriel.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and the controversy surrounding her absence

The speculation suggests that Jennie has been missing from the post-work gatherings of the tvN variety show, indicating that she may not be included in the cast for the second season. Producer Jung Chul Min of Apartment 404 directly addressed these claims, expressing disbelief, and clarifying the situation. He said, “I mean, what is this? There's nothing like being absent from a scheduled work get-together for a meal, and there were never discussions for season 2."

Speculations emerged after it was announced that Jennie would not be participating in the upcoming variety show My Name is Gabriel. With Apartment 404 facing challenges in its ratings, reports suggested that Jennie was taken aback by the criticism directed at her and the cast. Consequently, she refrained from attending gatherings, focusing instead on her album. When asked about her potential involvement in the show's second season, Jennie declined to respond. Regrading these, PD Jung Chul Min dismissed the rumors and speculation, although he has since removed his comments regarding Jennie from the discussion.

More about Jennie

Jennie Kim, a prominent figure in South Korea's music industry, gained prominence as a member of the highly acclaimed K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Her journey began with studies in New Zealand, followed by her training at YG Entertainment starting in 2010. Jennie garnered attention through her appearances in G-Dragon's music video for That XX and her collaboration on his single Black. She officially debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 and ventured into her solo career with the release of SOLO on November 12, 2018.

In July 2022, it was revealed that Jennie would join the cast of the HBO drama series The Idol, created by Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. Alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Debby Ryan, Jennie is set to demonstrate her acting skills. A significant milestone occurred on December 24, 2023, when Jennie announced the establishment of her agency, OA (ODD ATELIER). While she continues her group activities with BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment's management, Jennie's solo endeavors will now be overseen by OA.

