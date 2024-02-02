TWICE triumphs over storm in all-English single I Got You ahead of With YOU-th album release; WATCH

TWICE showcases their unwavering resilience in the all-English pre-single I Got You, building anticipation for their 13th mini album, With YOU-th, set to drop on February 23. Their latest release underscores their solidarity and teamwork, affirming their global appeal.

TWICE unveil the MV for pre-release single I Got You

TWICE reinforces their unbreakable unity with the unveiling of their latest English single, I Got You, a precursor to their upcoming 13th mini album, With YOU-th, scheduled for release on February 23. The track beautifully encapsulates the enduring bonds of love and camaraderie among the members, blending a rhythmic drum pattern with a vibrant melody and harmonious layers.

In the accompanying music video, the girls weather a formidable storm, finding solace and strength in each other's presence, vividly echoing the thematic essence of I Got You. This poignant narrative portrays the profound message of mutual support and reliance, symbolizing the group's collective journey through challenges.

Marking their first musical venture in nine months since the release of Hare Hare, a Japanese single in May, I Got You radiates a message of enduring friendship and love. TWICE's agency highlights the song's deeper meaning, conveying the sentiment that even amidst adversity, happiness prevails when shared with those dear, and challenges are surmountable when faced together.

Watch TWICE’s music video for I Got You, here;

Fans are anxiously counting down the days until the release of TWICE's highly anticipated With YOU-th album. In the meantime, the powerful story told in their song I Got You continues to showcase their unbreakable bond and unwavering strength in the midst of challenges.

A catch-up on TWICE’s latest activities

Since their debut in October 2015 under JYP Entertainment, the dazzling nine-member ensemble, TWICE, continues to entertain global audiences. Comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, the K-pop sensation is currently on its world tour, Ready To Be.

In the midst of this exciting adventure, TWICE is all set to amaze their fans in Mexico City with two consecutive concerts on February 2 and 3. Because of the overwhelming demand, an extra show on February 2 was added after the tickets for February 3 sold out quickly, as announced by the agency.

After that, the world tour will move on to Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 6 and 7, followed by a spectacular performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 16. Japan is the next stop on Twice's itinerary, with scheduled concerts at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka and Nissan Stadium in Yokohama in July. As TWICE continues to mesmerize audiences around the globe, their incredible journey unfolds with unstoppable momentum and enthusiasm.

