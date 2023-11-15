Who is Ahyeon? Promising K-pop trainee who left BABYMONSTER, known to resemble BLACKPINK's Jennie

Ahyeon, initially chosen as part of YG Entertainment's upcoming girl group BABYMONSTER, was set to debut with the rest of the members on November 27 alongside Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora, and Asa. However, just days before their scheduled debut, Ahyeon's departure from the lineup was officially announced by YG Entertainment through a press statement, citing health concerns.

Get to know Ahyeon

Ahyeon is a South Korean trainee. She was gearing up for the highly anticipated debut of YG’s coming up girl group BABYMONSTER. However, days ahead of the septet’s debut, Ahyeon had to part ways with the group owing to reported health concerns.

Ahyeon was born on April 11, 2007, in Gangwon Do, South Korea.The 16-year-old was revealed as a member of YG’s upcoming group on December 30, 2022. Swiftly after which she rose to fame due to her talent and apparent resemblance to BLACKPINK member Jennie. Moreover, Ahyeon went viral for her cover of the hit song Dangerously.

On January 1, 2023, the confirmation of the group name BABYMONSTER was made through a YouTube video titled YG NEXT MOVEMENT. Within the same video, Ahyeon's participation as a member of the group appeared evident as she was seen practicing. Later, on January 16, Ahyeon was formally introduced as the second member of BABYMONSTER through a live performance.

Reportedly, Ahyeon is completing her education from the prestigious Hanlim Multi Art School alongside now former group mate Haram. Multi-talented Ahyeon also seems to be multilingual as she is known to be fluent in Korean, Chinese and English.

BABYMONSTER is likely to debut as a 6-member group on 27th November

Initially scheduled for a debut in September, BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon’s launch, was rescheduled to November 27. However, Ahyeon’s sudden departure from the group, just days ahead of their official debut raised concerns, if the remaining group will be able to debut on the scheduled date or will the group members and their eager fans will have to hold on for another period of postponement.

YG was quick to put the records straight as they confirmed that BABYMONSTER will debut as a six-member group at midnight KST on November 27. They further added that Ahyeon might join the group later on and that the agency will keep fans updated about it.

Earlier, when YG Entertainment had announced Baemon’s debut date, they had issued an official statement, explaining that the delay was attributed to the careful selection of the debut track to ensure optimal results. The statement further expressed the need for additional preparation time and sought understanding from the fans.

