Chung Ha and ATEEZ's Hongjoong unite for powerful and upbeat collab EENIE MEENIE; Watch music video

Chung Ha made her debut as a part of I.O.I in May 4, 2016. The group was officially disbanded in January 2017 following which the members took on their solo careers. Her solo endeavour kicked off with the EP Hands on Me in 2017. She also took part in the dance survival show Hit The Stage. Her claim to fame was the track Gotta Go which was released in 2019.

Chung Ha and ATEEZ's Hongjoong drop EENIE MEENIE music video

On March 11, Chung Ha released her latest solo EENIE MEENIE featuring ATEEZ member Hongjoong. The Gotta Go singer amazed with her soothing vocals while the rapper joined in for a fire rap verse. The song has a consistent base which gives it a chill vibe. Chung Ha impresses with her dance and performance in the video. The choreography and the dancers make the video stand out. Watch the music video here.

More about Chung Ha and ATEEZ's Hongjoong

I.O.I was a temporary South Korean girl group which was formed through the survival show Produce 101. The final lineup included Jeon Somi, Kim Sejeong, Choi Yoojung, Kim Chung Ha, Kim So Hye, Zhou Jieqiong, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Kang Mina, Lim Nayoung, and Yoo Yeonjung. They made their debut in May 2016 with EP Chrysalis.

Chung Ha debuted as a soloist in 2017 with hands on Me. She has released several hits like Gotta Go, Snapping, PLAY, When I Get Old and more.

ATEEZ debuted in October 2018 with Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. They made a banger comeback with the music video of Crazy Form in December 2023. The group is known for their amazing choreographies and powerful performances and this time around they didn't disappoint either. Members include Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. Hongjoong is the leader and rapper of the group. Seonghwa and Hongjoong released their single Matz in January 2024.

