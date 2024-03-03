Bicycle singer Chung Ha rewinds time in new MV teaser for upcoming solo EENIE MEENIE feat. ATEEZ’s Hongjoong

Chung Ha is back as better than ever. Her soloist era is returning with a promising digital single titled EENIE MEENIE. The teaser of the music video was dropped recently, garnering significant attention.

Chung Ha drops MV teaser for upcoming single EENIE MEENIE feat. ATEEZ’s Hongjoong

On March 2, the Stay Tonight singer finally unearthed the first music video teaser of her upcoming digital track EENIE MEENIE. In the MV teaser, time seems to be reversed as everyone leaves the room, except Chung Ha, who then spills the name of her title track.

Through the exhilarating teaser, Chung Ha reveals her boss-girl vibe, which is sure to win the hearts of her fans.

Furthermore, on March 1, the former I.O.I. member revealed ATEEZ member Hongjoong’s collaboration on EENIE MEENIE. Upon the surprising update, Fans were left with absolute excitement and are looking forward to the release of the single.

Watch below Chung Ha's new MV teaser for EENIE MEENIE feat. ATEEZ’s Hongjoong.

More about EENIE MEENIE AND Chung Ha

Meanwhile, Chung Ha is making her comeback as a soloist after one year and eight months, followed by the release of her last studio album Bare&Rare pt.1, in 2023. Her upcoming digital single EENIE MEENIE is scheduled to be released on March 11, 6 pm KST(2:30 pm IST). Fans are earnestly anticipating the singer’s reclaim of the dominance in the K-pop realm.

Chung Ha is helmed as one of the most successful female soloists in the K-pop music industry, who has been soaring high since her debut mini album Hands on Me.

Following her former group I.O.I.’s disbandment, she embarked on an earnest solo career in 2017. Since then, she has released many hits including her successful extended plays and studio albums.

Furthermore, recently she was reported to sign under Jay Park’s label MORE VISION, which added to the existing excitement as fans are looking forward to her future endeavors under the new agency.

About Hongjoong's recent activities

Meanwhile, on February 27, Hongjoong, along with the other ATTEZ members dropped the group’s latest album titled NOT OKAY, which is already creating exceptional buzz, as expected from the immensely talented K-pop group.

On the other hand, the news of Hongjoong parenting up with Chung Ha has left the feeling eccentric. Anticipation runs high as netizens are eagerly waiting for the unboxing of EENIE MEENIE.

