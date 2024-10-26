BLACKPINK, Lim Young Woong, SEVENTEEN lead Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for October; BTS, IU, and more follow

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the singer brand reputation rankings for October and BLACKPINK soared to the top, followed by Lim Young Woong. Check out the top 30 here!

BLACKPINK, Lim Young Woong, SEVENTEEN; Image Courtesy: YG Entertainment, Lim Young Woong's Instagram, PLEDIS Entertainment
The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers, showcasing the ever-evolving landscape of K-pop and the influence these artists wield. Leading the pack is none other than BLACKPINK, whose remarkable resurgence saw a staggering 272.01% increase in their brand reputation index, culminating in an impressive score of 7,986,163 for October. This meteoric rise reflects the group members' continued dominance in the global music market and their unending connection with fans.


Closely following BLACKPINK is Lim Young Woong, who secured second place with a brand reputation index of 6,250,566, marking a commendable 9.80% rise since September. The trot sensation continues to resonate deeply with audiences, highlighting his enduring appeal and consistent engagement.

In third place, SEVENTEEN maintained their status with a brand reputation index of 5,925,269, showcasing a solid 34.72% increase in their score. This growth speaks volumes about their dedicated fan base, CARATs and the excitement surrounding their latest projects.

Meanwhile, BTS, once again showing their resilience, jumped to fourth place with a remarkable 89.46% rise in their score, bringing their total to 5,532,322. The group's unwavering influence and global outreach continue to captivate audiences worldwide, reinforcing their legendary status.


Rounding out the top five is IU, who experienced a substantial 115.64% increase in her brand reputation index, totaling 4,048,665 for October. IU's artistry and ability to connect emotionally with her listeners have solidified her place as a beloved figure in the industry.

The rankings also featured popular groups like aespa, IVE, and LE SSERAFIM, showing the vibrant diversity of talent in the K-pop scene. As these artists continue to push boundaries and redefine music, the October rankings reflect not just their popularity but also the profound connection they have fostered with fans across the globe.

Enlisted below are the top 30 Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for October;

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. BTS
  5. IU
  6. aespa
  7. IVE
  8. LE SSERAFIM
  9. DAY6
  10. FIFTY FIFTY
  11. (G)I-DLE
  12. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  13. Lee Chan Won
  14. Kang Daniel
  15. Young Tak
  16. TWS
  17. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  18. ILLIT
  19. Red Velvet
  20. QWER
  21. Lee Young Ji
  22. fromis_9
  23. Na Hoon-a
  24. TWICE
  25. Girls’ Generation
  26. BIBI
  27. OH MY GIRL
  28. Car, the Garden
  29. Park Jin Young
  30. Sung Si Kyung

Credits: Korean Business Research Institute, YG Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment
Latest Articles